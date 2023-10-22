So far, the Aston Martin weekend has felt more like an ordeal than a weekend you can emerge from with a few smiles. In fact, from the very first tests on Friday there was no shortage of difficulties, starting with the brake problems encountered by Lance Stroll, which then led him to miss a good part of FP1, thus completing only five laps.

His teammate, Fernando Alonso, also remained in the garage for a short period of time to complete the necessary checks given the problems suffered by the Canadian’s twin AMR23, but the Spaniard was then able to return to the track regularly. However, these forced stops had a negative impact on the learning process of the new package that Aston Martin had brought for this weekend, with several new features on the bottom and diffuser.

The aim of the changes would be not only to increase the overall load of the single-seater, but also to make the car more predictable, an aspect that was lost due to some updates brought during the season. If in the first races the AMR23 had proven docile and easy to drive, the innovations brought to the central stage of the championship have changed the character of the Silverstone single-seater, which is now much more difficult to drive. An aspect also highlighted by Lance Stroll, according to whom the updates would have taken away his confidence behind the wheel, compromising his performance.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

After the disappointing start to the weekend in Austin, which also resulted in a double elimination in Q1 in Friday qualifying, Aston Martin has decided to completely change direction ahead of the race. The British team has in fact chosen to start the Grand Prix from the pit lane in order to modify the set-up on both single-seaters, in the hope of being able to obtain some useful data from today’s race and extract greater potential from the point of view of the performance. The team has in fact explained that the problems in FP1 meant that both drivers found themselves in a less than ideal set-up window and that great advantages could have been obtained by breaking the Parc Fermé to modify some settings in terms of trim.

However, Aston also took a step further, deciding to carry out a direct comparison between the two packages during today’s race: Fernando Alonso will in fact return to the old specification used until the Qatar GP, while the updates will remain on Lance Stroll’s car brought for this weekend. The two AMR23s will therefore be forced to start from the pit lane, where they will be joined by Haas, which followed the same path: the American team has in fact chosen to modify the set-up on both single-seaters in the hope of understanding something in plus from the radical new package introduced on the weekend of the home Grand Prix.

“What we have decided is to start both cars from the pit lane, changing the set-up. We know that the single-seater can express significantly better performance, which is why we decided to opt for a pragmatic approach, differentiating the packages. One car will use the specification fitted in Qatar, while the other will remain on the new package,” explained aerodynamic chief Eric Blandin.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Technical detail of the Aston Martin Racing AMR23

Bladin also explained the reasons that led to the brake problems over the weekend, which then pushed Lance Stroll to spend a good part of the first free practice session stuck in the pits. “In FP1, due to some errors in our simulations, we covered the front brakes too much. For this reason we couldn’t cover many laps with Lance in the morning and this made us waste time. So in FP1 we couldn’t optimize the set-up, the car is very far from its ideal window with the new package.”

“But the problems with the brakes are completely unrelated to the new package. With the new configuration you also have to optimize the balance of the brakes, because it has different characteristics, and we struggled to optimize some parameters at the beginning, so Lance struggled a lot with the balance.”