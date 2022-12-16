Aston Martin is the first Formula 1 team to announce the presentation date of the single-seater that will take part in the 2023 World Championship.

The British brand’s team, led by owner Lawrence Stroll, has set Monday 13 February at 20.00 to unveil the AMR23.

The presentation will take place in the new headquarters in Silverstone and can also be viewed via …Continue reading

#Aston #Martin #unveil #AMR23 #February