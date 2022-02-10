Lawrence Stroll, boss of Aston Martin, was clear already in 2021 and reiterated the concept again this afternoon during the presentation of the Formula 1 AMR22: the plan to get to victory in the world championship circus is 5 years. Not one less.

This type of message is now the mantra of the Silverstone team, which is working hard to try to achieve their goals. The construction of a new factory, two heterogeneous drivers with the youth and impetuosity of Lance Stroll and the talent and experience of Sebastian Vettel. The Mercedes engine and a team restructuring that hint at a medium-term project.

Today Lawrence Stroll was clear: Aston Martin’s 2022 will be an obligatory step towards the end of the five-year period, when the House will really be called upon to fight for the Formula 1 championships.

“Winning is not easy at all, especially in Formula 1. This is why our journey, our climb to the top of F1 is five years. 5 years to improve and achieve success,” said the Aston Martin boss.

In short, step by step to reach the common goal. However, in his own way, there are those who disagreed. Of course, using his usual irony, doing it calmly, with a smile, but with a very real intent: to win, but not in 5 years. Win first.

AMR22: Vettel wants to win first

This person is Sebastian Vettel, who will start his 16th season in Formula 1 this year. From the top of his 4 world titles, but also from the numerous career victories, the German former Ferrari implicitly underlined how his time in the world championship circus is not long at all. He is now in the final part of his career and his goal is not to close her as a supporting actor, but as a protagonist.

“Winning in 5 years? I really would like to shorten the time …”, said the German with a smile. “MNa we don’t know how long it will take. We have to be stronger than last year and this is a real, realistic goal. It is our goal for this season.”

“However, we do not know where we are compared to 2021 because this year new rules have been introduced that have changed a lot not only the single-seaters, but also the tires with the 18” Pirelli. We will have to wait for the first feedback from the track to really see where we are. “

In short, all rowing on the same side. But Vettel, apparently, seems to have every intention of wanting to do it faster than the others.