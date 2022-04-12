The budget cap is not visible, but it begins to feel very good in Formula 1 and it certainly did not take many races to give a strong impression of itself. Aston Martin Racing, a team owned by Lawrence Stroll, was involved in a series of accidents in Melbourne that seriously jeopardized some ideas and projects that the team itself had in mind to advance the already disappointing AMR22s.

Sebastian Vettel, at his first seasonal outing in Australia for having missed the first two 2022 races due to COVID, was involved in an accident in Free 3 in which he broke the front wing and left front suspension. Then he repeated himself in the race, where he crashed into the wall after losing control of his car on a curb.

Lance Stroll did not do much better, capable of triggering a controversial accident during Saturday’s Q1 qualifying, closing the door in the face of the rushing Nicholas Latifi. In that sequence the AMR22 number 18 reported the rupture of the right front suspension and the front wing.

And these are precisely the components that Aston Martin is most deficient in. The huge amount of parts used over the Australian weekend has significantly reduced spare parts inventory and the budget cap does not discount. On the contrary.

Mike Krack, the new team principal of the team based in Silverstone, clearly delineated the situation at Aston Martin. A lot, too much damage to Albert Park, which also obscured the possibility of getting better performances and the first points of the season.

“We had a very difficult weekend because we had a lot of damage to the cars. We started already on Friday, a small problem on the power unit, which we had to change. So we didn’t have much time. Then the accidents on the track. Everyone has since they gave us a lot of work “.

“I think when we arrived in Melbourne we all thought we would be stronger than the first two outings of the season. But obviously we couldn’t show it because we had a lot of trouble.”

“At the end of the race we were still in the position where we could have hoped to take home points, but in the end it didn’t happen. Overall it was a pretty disappointing weekend, I have to say.”

The team, in view of Imola – the first European race of the season – will really have to count the spare parts left and figure out whether to produce new ones or spend money on the planned and planned upgrades for the British cars. A nice dilemma, considering that we are just in the fourth race of the season (the one on the banks of the Santerno) and that 20 appointments still have to be held.

“Now we have to collect all the parts we have, as we are starting to run out of spare parts. It’s something we have to deal with.”

“I’m pretty sure you’ve counted the amount of accidents, front wings and front suspension we’ve damaged. So you can quickly calculate how many we’ll need to go to Imola and, indeed, yes, the question is correct. We will have the ability to do so. develop or will we have to use our resources to make spare parts? It is an ongoing discussion, “concluded Krack.