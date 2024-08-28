The temple of speed is the only event in the F1 world championship that requires a minimum downforce aerodynamic configuration. The ground effect single-seater regulations require that the front wing maintains the four elements that compose it (while in the past there had been exaggerations of profiles removed).

Compared to the version we saw in Zandvoort, in the Dutch GP maximum downforce was needed, for the Italian GP we will be able to observe the adjustable flap reduced to the minimum terms, in an attempt to reduce the resistance to forward motion and seek the highest maximum speeds.

For Monza, Aston Martin has developed a very light front wing: the chord of the third element, which is mounted in an almost horizontal position, has been shortened and the adjustable flap seems to be a continuation of this with a minimum chord that decreases significantly towards the outside.

Aston Martin AMR24: here are the maximum downforce front wings that arrived from Zandvoort and which will have to be adjusted in the last two flaps Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The last two elements, moreover, are characterized by the conspicuous V shape near the letter C of the sponsor Aramco. The excavation, which allows to generate a vortex to control the flows that lick the front brake duct, is decidedly more visible than usual.

The new Aston Martin represents the only ready example of the AMR24, since the other front wings, easy to compare, are those that arrived from Zandvoort and which will have to be adapted to the new minimum downforce standard tomorrow.

The garages were all covered by screens. Only the Ferrari had its shutter down.