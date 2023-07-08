Aston Martin is in full battle for the second force role at Silverstone. To emerge victorious from the challenge with Mercedes and Ferrari, however, it will be necessary to limit the delay on the straight. The English team has created new adaptations for the occasion, which make it possible to adopt an overall unloaded aerodynamic configuration. Aston Martin thus continues the development work which since the beginning of the year has aimed to find competitiveness on the forehand.

New front to unload the rear

The AMR23 protagonist at Silverstone mounts new profiles plus exhausts for the front wing. Already in Jeddah, at the second race of the year, the team had introduced a first low-download version, now taken to an even more extreme level. In addition to breaking down local aerodynamic resistance, the new front wing allows for balance a rear that is in turn extremely unloadedwhere the aileron used on the very fast Baku dominates.

Among the top teams, at Silverstone Aston Martin is the one that fights more than any other to break down aerodynamic resistance. Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, on the other hand, mount medium-duty rear wings, considering them to be the optimal compromise between downforce and resistance on the straight, an eternal dilemma that attracts the utmost attention at Silverstone. Thanks to the more relaxed aerodynamics, the AMR23 effectively manages to contain its delay on the straight, placing itself among the top ten positions in speed measurements.

However, the adaptations designed to limit the delay on the straight are not the simple reflection of the car’s lack of speed. On the contrary, it is thanks to good balance and high load released from the bottom if Aston Martin can afford to unload the wings without sacrificing too much fast cornering. Both Mercedes, on the other hand, are three of the slowest single-seaters on the straight, without being able to catch up with their speed in the mix. However, Aston Martin is looking ahead, with the aim of quickly reaching the levels of efficiency of Ferrari and Red Bull.