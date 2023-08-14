August and September are often two key months for the teams, who decide whether to continue the development of the single-seater racing in the Formula 1 World Championship, when to stop it and how to manage their resources in view of the following season, considering the incisive presence of the budget cap that limits investments.

Aston Martin is fighting to finish the season in the top three positions in the Constructors’ Championship. A huge step forward compared to last season, but also a clear decline compared to the unexpected glories of the first 8 races held this year, in which Fernando Alonso was able to bring home 6 podiums.

However, the Silverstone team did not give up. Indeed, his plan provides for constant developments for the AMR23 which will go on almost until the end of the season. Some parts will be dedicated to some tracks in particular – such as the package for fast tracks that we will also see at Monza – while others have been created specifically to improve the car in general, as they are not specific components for certain tracks.

Tom McCollugh, performance director of Aston Martin Racing, said that several rivals have already abandoned the development of the 2023 car to devote themselves to preparing next year’s car. The Silverstone team, on the other hand, is still involved in improving the AMR23.

“We have planned important updates throughout the year and we still have the budget to develop the 2023 car. This is our goal. So we are making some steps forward and we will do them until the end of the season. We will try to develop the car as much as we can “.

“At some point we will have to focus fully on the 2024 car, but we are in a phase where we are able to work on both cars. And we can still learn some things that will go on next year’s car, whether these are related to CFD, in the wind tunnel or aerodynamically. .So we’re just pushing to the end.”

From the British Grand Prix onwards, Aston Martin lost their second-strong status of the season which they deservedly achieved in the first few races of the year. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have overtaken it in terms of performance, while in the Constructors’ World Championship it has dropped from second to third place and 5 points behind is a menacing Ferrari aiming for the seasonal podium.

McCullogh, however, believes that the situation has also had a benefit: that of forcing the team to better understand the weak points of the single-seater, in order to focus on the right improvements to be made for the future.

“I think that every time you bring a new component to a single-seater, they don’t always fit well with the basic single-seater. Often some features are exchanged to obtain an overall increase in the result you want to achieve”:

“When you bring new parts of the car to the track, it’s about understanding what they actually do on the track compared to what we’ve seen through the development tools we have in our headquarters, so I’m talking about CFD, wind tunnel. Also the characteristics of some circuits favor certain things.”

“In Montreal we obviously delivered the most significant package of upgrades to the car, which proved reasonably good as we battled for second position. But the characteristics of that track are quite unique compared to others we’ve been to recently. So, figuring out what the car did and what we wanted to do in the future is part of the usual job.”

“I think we have understood what we have done to the car. The developments that will come in the second half of the season are already addressing some areas where we are not so strong and I believe that from Zandvoort onwards we will have continuous developments as we did throughout the first part of season”.