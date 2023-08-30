The idea was not aborted, quite the contrary. The tail wing has not been rejected, but will be made in a more robust version. Aston Martin presented a curious aerodynamic solution at Zandvoort which was seen on Friday in free practice and which was then abandoned due to a failure.

The small bow-tie shaped element mounted slightly cantilevered below the rear light was an integral part of the aerodynamic package that was introduced on the AMR23 at the Dutch GP, given that the intention was to increase the efficiency of the rear diffuser by placing a small device in an unedited area.

Aston Martin AMR23: the tail wing that will be re-proposed more robust Photo by: George Piola

The problem is that the tail wing, as it’s been dubbed, interacts with the rear lift for the pit stop. The technicians of the Silverstone team had already intervened by modifying the usual jack which is made of carbon with a new metal structure that did not include the “cradle” that housed the deformable structure, acting as a stop to any backward movement of the single-seater during the tire change.

The tail wing, however, proved to be too fragile and was not seen again during the Dutch weekend. Someone had thought of a rejection, while Tom McCullough, director of development of Aston Martin, has had the opportunity to explain that the solution has not been definitively parked:

“That view at Zandvoort was just an experiment to see on the track whether it would aerodynamically produce the efficiency we saw in the wind tunnel. Unfortunately the deliberate solution was not strong enough for track use, so we decided to remove it as a precaution, but we will see it again revised and corrected “.

McCullough admitted that it is a flap that was thought up a few months ago in the folds of the regulation and was not seen before Zandvoort because it was necessary to modify the rear lift of the car so that it could lift the car without damaging the profile or slowing down pit stop maneuver.

The idea that has certainly aroused a lot of curiosity in the paddock will not be abandoned, but will be revived as soon as a version of the tail wing capable of withstanding the stresses on the track is ready. But we won’t have to wait long…