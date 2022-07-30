In the Hungaroring paddock there is a lot of talk about the Aston Martin rear wing. Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto have developed a new concept that can be very useful on high downforce circuits such as in Budapest.

The Silverstone team has studied a genius to re-propose the two side bulkheads on the sides of the main profile which returns to being “closed”, increasing the efficiency of the wing and, therefore, finding more downforce.

The FIA ​​had written the regulation precisely to prevent the designers from deliberating solutions capable of generating vortices that could dirty the wake, because they would have prevented the following cars from remaining glued to the gearbox of those in front.

The lateral bulkheads of the rear wing had disappeared and it seemed that the technical regulation 2022 had definitively banned them, requiring that the transition between the two wing profiles and the endplate took place with curved lines and with well-specified radii, without edges. that could generate eddies.

The new rear of the Aston Martin AMR22 which re-proposes the drifts of the side bulkheads Photo by: Uncredited

The imagination and genius of the Aston Martin technicians, on the other hand, has shown that it is possible to restore the vertical drifts with an adequate study of the rules: the rear wing with the “curl” of the AMR22 respects all the trappings of the regulations for which the FIA, its despite this, he declared it perfectly legal.

But what is this idea worth? According to the rumors filtering from the team, we are talking about a tenth of a second per lap. The advantage can only be seen on high-load tracks, but already at its debut the solution has shown to be an improvement, although it is still in its first run that may be further refined in the future.

In the paddock there are two strands of thought: there are those who would like to ban the gimmick to avoid the increase in costs and those who have carefully observed the novelty, assuming that soon we will see that solution make school, being copied by the other teams.

Mike Krack, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, explained: “When you bring a wing development, you don’t normally wait until the last moment to show it to the FIA. We have always been in contact with the International Federation to understand if this solution would be accepted. When they gave us the ok we immediately started to make it and here we use it ”.

The position of Laurent Mekies, Ferrari sporting director is clear: “If it is legal for the FIA, then everyone will try to have it. And if it’s faster, we’ll see it on the single-seaters ”.

Christian Horner commented… “Another interesting road opens up. For once we could copy something from an Aston Martin rather than the other way around, we’ll see… “.