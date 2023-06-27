Lawrence Stroll has never made a secret of having ambitious plans for the future of the Aston Martin brand in Formula 1, with the ultimate goal of fighting for the title within the next few seasons. Good intentions to which important investments have been added to equip the team with all the cutting-edge equipment that will put the engineers in a position to have all the useful tools in their hands to fight at the top.

To achieve this, the first step was to build a new, larger and more modern factory, which will also include a new wind tunnel and a latest generation simulator, in order to fill the technological gap currently present in terms of infrastructure and equipment present until the beginning of this year.

The new headquarters will replace the historic factory born when the team was still under the leadership of Eddie Jordan over twenty years ago, thus saying goodbye to a piece of Formula 1 history to make room for the future of a team that wants be a winner. The transfer of personnel to the new structure continued throughout the month of May and in the first two weeks of June, step by step, in order to verify the reliability of the new systems as well.

The new headquarters before the works were completed

“Our new technology campus is largely completed. The engineering offices have been busy, we moved a couple of weeks ago and it has been great. We are finishing up the handover and then there will be another round of construction work to do, but it’s an incredibly exciting time for the team,” said Dan Fallows.

“As you probably know, we were working in a combination of an old building and some shipping containers and so on. Having everyone, especially the design office, in the same room is a huge step forward for us,” added the technical director , who underlined how in the weeks that preceded the move to the new factory, part of the staff was forced to work in some prefabricated buildings in order to give the workers the opportunity to complete some operations.

If the factory has already been completed towards the beginning of May, the situation related to the wind tunnel is different, which however will not be ready before next year, realistically beyond mid-season. In addition to the construction works, in fact, a period of a few months will be necessary for the completion of the set-up and calibration procedures.

The rendering of the new Aston Martin factory at Silverstone which also includes the structure where the wind tunnel will be housed Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

This will be a central aspect in Aston Martin’s strategy for the future, which will thus be able to abandon the Brackley wind tunnel in order to have all the necessary tools in-house, thus guaranteeing greater flexibility for the engineers as well. An aspect that McLaren also underlined when asked why he had decided to invest in a new structure dedicated to aerodynamic measurements: if the engineers needed a change in a short time, it would be enough to go to the composite department, thus reducing the time between the birth of the idea and the creation or modification of a piece.

“If you have a problem or learn something, you can stop, go back, produce new pieces, think about something, go back and turn it on again. This gives you extra flexibility. You can really operate seven days a week.”

“At the moment, the time available in the tunnel is limited, so you have to be very active and you cannot react quickly. But when you have the wind tunnel in place, if you have any problems, the people drawing the pieces are in the building next to you. This will definitely help communication.”