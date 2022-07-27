The last lap of the French GP felt like a… rodeo between the two Aston Martin drivers. Up for grabs there was only a small point in the world of tenth place, but Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel gave them a good reason to establish supremacy within the Gaydon brand.

The AMR22 suffers from the qualifying lap, but then shows a much better pace in the race with a good understanding of the tires that allows the Silverstone team to make interesting runs that allow the two drivers to return to the top 10.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stroll’s father’s team is certainly not experiencing a positive season, given that the expectations were much higher than a ninth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, but it was clear to everyone that the double-bottomed “verdona” was a wrong car and the technicians led by Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto went to great lengths to convert the double-bottomed AMR22 into a Red Bull-style sloping machine.

The revised and corrected car that made its Barcelona debut at the Spanish GP has not thrilled so far, although it suggests that it has more development potential than the original car. Lance’s return to the points was certainly positive for the team that is fighting with the excess weight.

Detail of the brake caliper of the Aston Martin AMR22 which debuted at Silverstone Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Since the British GP, the Aston Martin has already had a new front brake caliper customized with Brembo that allows a weight saving of 300 grams for each caliper. Being unsprung masses, it is a loss that contributes in a very concrete way to the improvement of driveability and performance.

The Silverstone team has a reticulated caliper that is a true example of advanced engineering: the lithium aluminum caliper is mounted vertically beyond the front axle, in a position that is certainly not ideal in weight distribution, being cantilevered. , but which allows for advantages in terms of cooling.

Aston Martin AMR22, detail of the front caliper with the carbon cover Photo by: Uncredited

The trend of teams with 18-inch wheels and oversized carbon discs is to “dress up” the braking system to prevent the heat produced in the corner from being dissipated through the rims also to the tires, contributing to overheating of the tires. The engineers have therefore developed carbon covers that cover the calipers and discs in order to isolate the heat and convey it only where it is needed.