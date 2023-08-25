Aston Martin is the team that has brought the most technical innovations to Zandvoort: the Silverstone team wants to get out of the shadow in which it ended up, after an amazing start to the season with Fernando Alonso always in the podium area.

The intervention of the FIA ​​which imposed the adoption of more traditional materials in the flaps of the front wing, although the elements had regularly passed the static bending tests during checks, had destroyed the study of the trend of the flows as speed varies and load, for which the staff of Dan Fallows has somewhat lost the orientation of the development and the introduction in Canada of the new aerodynamic package has certainly not helped to solve the problem, indeed breaking a delicate balance that the AMR23 had found.

On the “verdona”, therefore, we will discover a new base and a modified diffuser to begin to climb the slope, waiting for the flaps to make their debut in Singapore with new materials that are in line with the dictates of the International Federation but which rediscover the values ​​of flexibility they have been missing in the last GPs.

Aston Martin AMR23: detail of the perforated disc bell Photo by: Uncredited

The car driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll also hides solutions that are not new at all, but are very interesting and usually difficult to discover: the image shows us the bell of the rear brake disc and the hub carrier dressed in the first basket in carbon. It does not escape the attention of the most expert eyes that the bell is meticulously drilled. There are two objectives to be achieved: reducing weight and generating a passage of air in an area which in the past was strategic in contributing to an out wash effect which was negated with the adoption of rim covers.

The advantages found on the 2021 single-seaters are no longer obtained, but it is clear that the technicians are taking advantage of every opportunity to extract the heat from the carbon disc, to ensure that the high temperature is not transferred to the rim and rubber. avoiding possible overheating of the tyres.