Aston Martin intends to raise its head. The Silverstone team is a protagonist in the technical market (it has made official the arrival of Enrico Cardile as CTO and is chasing Adrian Newey), but it would like to get back to the top four teams on the track, after a difficult moment that began in Imola, when a package of technical updates was introduced that “broke” the balance of the AMR24.

The variation in the “green”’s behaviour between the low and high speed sections made the car difficult to drive and complicated to set up, significantly increasing Fernando Alonso’s “nervousness” and causing a loss of motivation that led him to often be behind his teammate, Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin AMR24: the flow conveyor on the sides of the Halo Picture of: George Piola

Dan Fallows had taken a step back in development for Silverstone, preferring to return to the chassis that the team had used up to Miami: the decision proved to be wise, because Aston Martin seems to have found the thread to get back on track with development, just as Ferrari is trying to do in Hungary.

The AMR24, unlike the SF-24, did not suffer from problems with hopping, but as we were saying with balance: the aerodynamicists (who are still working in the Mercedes wind tunnel in Brackley) are convinced that they have identified the problems that have penalised the growth of the “green one” and in Budapest they are presenting a modified bottom essentially in the lower parts that are not visible.

Technical detail of the new front wing of the Aston Martin AMR24 Picture of: George Piola

Completely different is the front wing which follows the latest trend to exaggerate the flexibility of the flaps, as well as the double beam wing which is the development to generate maximum downforce.

The ambition is to rejoin the leading group, knowing that we have a gap of two or three tenths to fill to get back to the satisfaction of last year.

Aston Martin AMR24: here is the new diffuser and the double beam wing for maximum downforce Picture of: George Piola

Complementing the changes is also the confirmation of the flow conveyor that was tested by Nick Yelloly at Silverstone immediately after the British GP: on filming day, the test driver used this wing profile near the halo attachment, following an idea that Ferrari introduced on the SF-24, before the introduction of the “cobra” that now adorns the red car.