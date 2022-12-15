The team’s season at Silverstone was one of the most interesting in the frenetic centre-group. Aston Martin has gone from expressing a performance typical of a team at the bottom of the standings to growth at the pace of a top team. Even more than the final result, the trend that emerged in the second half of the championship highlights the ability of a constantly expanding team to react to mistakes dictated by the limitations of the previous organization. 2022 ended with the seventh place tied with Alfa Romeo, winner of the direct clash by virtue of Bottas’ best placement at Imola. For next season, however, Aston Martin could play a leading role in the mid-group, in what promises to be a three-way challenge with Alpine and McLaren.

The AMR22 was born with a starting point that cannot be defined otherwise than bankruptcy. In spite of the great ambitions declared by Lawrence Stroll to reach the top of the Circus within five years, it should be remembered however that the 2022 projects have their roots at the end of 2019. At the time, the Silverstone team was still far from starting the restructuring work still underway and the subsequent additions to the workforce, however thick, found themselves completing and managing a car set up by a team with limited resources which was Racing Point. For the AMR22, two different concepts are initially evaluated, to then turn towards the one deemed more promising. The front suspension is designed directly at Silverstone, while the rear mechanics, gearbox included, come from Mercedes. For the bodywork, a configuration with raised radiators was chosen, designing wide sides in the upper part and free in the lower section, opening a channel with which to convey air to the gearbox and diffuser area. However, the unexpected propoising prevents us from extracting all the expected potential from the chosen concept, which the team also quickly realizes has limited growth margins. Alfa Romeo, on the contrary, will maintain the design with the sidepods raised until the end of the season, refining them with development, demonstrating how the same solution supported by different mechanics and aerodynamics can lead to polar opposite results.

The new course of Aston Martin deserves credit for promptly acknowledging the limitations of the car, starting to study an alternative version in the wind tunnel even before the inaugural race in Bahrain, quite a brave choice. The team arrives at the sixth race in Spain already with the new package, rearranging the radiators and other ancillary components to completely redesign the bodywork. The sides are in line with the Red Bull-inspired flat-bellied concept, exploiting the adhesion of the flows to the upper surfaces to channel air towards the gearbox and diffuser area. Along the sidepods no shoulder is drawn, contrary to Alpine and McLaren, instead engraving a small triangular invitation in the bodywork like the RB18. Unfortunately for Aston Martin, the aerodynamics of the Red Bull-inspired car body are combined with a different mechanics, given that the AMR22 adopts the push-rod configuration at the front and pull-rod at the rear, as opposed to the layout of Milton Keynes’ car whose triangles are also arranged differently. The Silverstone team is therefore limited in the possibilities of intervening on the single-seater, dragging the weight of the initial design choices behind it.

Despite a single-seater with strong performance gaps, the team still decides to invest significant resources in development during the current season. Aston Martin’s reasoning is similar to that of Mercedes, a team that is also subdued compared to the initial objectives, dictated by the awareness of not being able to set the 2023 project on solid foundations without first understanding the nature of the mistakes made. “I think what you learn this year carries over into the next, which is why, if you could afford it, I would like to develop the car up to the last race”, team principal Mike Krack said in July. The desire to learn therefore fuels the development of the AMR22, a process in which for the first time the modus operandi of the stable is glimpsed in its new organization. The British team plans the development around few but full-bodied updates packages, introduced simultaneously as children of an overall vision, in which each modification is designed to interact with the neighboring ones. Although there are detailed updates unrelated to the main packages, Aston Martin’s approach recalls that of Mercedes, distancing itself instead from, for example, Red Bull which prefers to introduce small changes at each race.

The first evolutionary package of the AMR22 makes its debut in Bahrain and includes a new floor, the reprofiling of the side air intakes and interventions on the Venturi channel grille. Subsequently in Barcelona, ​​the team introduces a new underbody, including modifications to the Venturi channel grille, a new high-downforce rear wing and of course the new side panels, also moving back the side radiator vents. Finally, with the Silverstone package Aston Martin intervenes again in the bottom and in the Venturi channel grille, as well as on the beam-wing, on the aerodynamics of the rear wheel units and on the appendages above the side air intakes.

Overall, the AMR22 remains a car with high straight-line drag, struggling particularly on the fastest tracks where the efficiency of the car body emerges, while it defends itself well in tight radius curves for medium-low mileage. Over the course of the year, the team made great progress in understanding the set-ups, first of all improving the pace over long distances, so much so that in September Luca Furbatto explained how in the previous trips the car had been the fifth fastest in the race pace. The docility on the tires is discounted with a reduced incisiveness in qualifying, which hinders Vettel and Stroll from capitalizing on the good potential of the car in the race. In the autumn months, Aston Martin still manages to improve its speed over the flying lap, snatching qualification for Q3 on several occasions and especially on the more tortuous circuits. An important contribution in this comes from the particular rear wing used on highly loaded tracks which makes its debut in Hungary, equipped with an effective design of the external endplates, children of a shrewd interpretation of the technical regulation. The solution will be banned in 2023, but it still certifies the team’s ability to look for opportunities within the folds of the regulation and to think outside the box.

After eleven races, Aston Martin’s classification reads 11 points, but in the second half of the championship the team collects more than double the tally, with another 37 points. The balance certifies the reaction capacity of the team directed by Mike Krack, but part of the credit must also be given to robustness of the Mercedes power unit, a real certainty on which to build the near future. In fact, both Vettel and Stroll closed the season without exceeding the limit of the three power units, benefiting in some appointments from the competitors’ retreats on the grid. Even more than in the standings however, the team’s performance recovery is surprising. The AMR22 goes from being in line with Williams in the hierarchies at the beginning of the year to traveling in the final part of the group with a view of McLaren and Alpine. In Brazil, Aston Martin is slightly behind Alfa Romeo in terms of pace, however promptly returning to the front in the final stage in Abu Dhabi, although this is not enough to snatch sixth place in the world championship.

The fate of Aston Martin in 2023 remains to be written. The AMR23 promises to be a revolution, as anticipated in the summer by Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green: For us the decision was quite obvious: next year’s car has to be a stark change from the current one. The 2023 car will not be an evolution, but rather a revolution of the current one. We have new people in the team with a different working philosophy. These people have a positive impact on next year’s car performance. We can already see this from the development of the next car and where this is compared to the current one. It’s a stark change from where we are now”. In addition to the purely technical innovations, in 2023 the recent prominent additions to the workforce will by now have reached full capacity, while the new internal organization will also have settled under the direction of Mike Krack. Aston Martin will have all the tools to capitalize on its learnings in 2022, positioning itself as the leading candidate to contend with McLaren and Alpine. Furthermore, the new factory and proprietary wind tunnel will be completed in the spring, the fruits of which will begin to be harvested in 2024. The importance of the new headquarters lies above all in optimizing internal communication and logistics by minimizing the loss of information and time, elements which, together with the recruitments still in progress, lay a solid foundation on which to build a future at the top of the Circus.