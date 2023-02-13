Aston Martin is the team that begins the 2023 season with well-founded hopes of making a change in its presence in F1: in the colors of Gaydon’s brand, British green, it begins the third championship of that five-year program that should lead it to the fight for the world.

For the moment, Lawrence Stroll’s team would be content to challenge Alpine and McLaren to settle in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings, laying the foundations for what should be the ascent towards the top teams. And the challenge is already pregnant like this, given that it faces 2023 with seventh place among the teams, even if on par (55 points) with Alfa Romeo.

To achieve the objective it is necessary to triple the championship points this year, for which a giant leap in quality is required: the Silverstone structure, the result of large investments, is being transformed to adapt to the needs of a top team, but of the 37 thousand square meters only a part will be operational from May, so AMR23 is still born in the old site. Fernando Alonso, a new signing in place of the “retired” Sebastian Vettel, believes in it and with Lance Stroll he will have to repeat the feat he achieved with Alpine, resulting in the first of the “others”.

The couple Fallows and Furbato

Before the factory, father Stroll thought of the men, strengthening the technical department: Andy Green became CTO, leaving Dan Fallows the technical direction and Luca Furbatto the engineering direction, with Tom McCullough head of the performance area. A very well-matched trio that defined the AMR23.

Fallows is the former right-hand man of Adrian Newey, the aerodynamicist who grew up in the court of the genius: Dan inspired the shapes, while Luca Furbatto is a designer much appreciated for having always created mechanically competitive single-seaters. We see the union in the new “verdona”.

Muzzle longer and rounded

Looking at the AMR23, the imprint is clear: at Silverstone they took the Red Bull concepts to the extreme. The car is all 95% new, a sign of a clear discontinuity with the recent past. We can start the analysis from the muzzle which is no longer square and flat, but rounded, longer and very hollow underneath. The nose rests on the main profile of the front wing and not on the second flap, so it is no longer raised.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Newly designed front wing

The main profile has a very short chord as does the second element which almost overlaps the first, while the additional flaps are very cambered: they decline almost to zero incidence towards the side bulkhead to facilitate the outwash effect thanks to the free elements which are remained with the blowholes that point further forward to the root of the strip, demonstrating that it is still possible to obtain porosities that the FIA ​​wanted to limit after the rejection of the Mercedes solution. The mobile flap has a boomerang shape, highly profiled in the center giving an interpretation that has not yet been seen.

Push front suspension

The front suspension remained a push rod layout, without following the exasperations of Red Bull and McLaren with the pull. You can look at Alfa Romeo for inspiration (Furbatto arrived from Hinwil…) but at Silverstone they moved the two arms of the upper triangle off-axis: the front one is very high, at the limit of the height of the body, while the one behind is very inclined to emphasize the down wash effect that the covers can have to divide the flows to be directed to the bottom to create load or to the radiator vents to cool the Mercedes engine.

The grip of the brakes is defined by the regulations, but the passage of air in the double baskets has been completely revised, so the ducts in the front corner are new and the spectacular Brembo lattice-shaped calipers have been further lightened.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

New lightened frame

The body is new and has therefore contributed to lowering the weight of the AMR23 which should have ballast this year to reach the minimum 798 kg, useful for better balancing the car.

Obviously the roll-hoop has been strengthened to meet the more stringent FIA crash test rules. The airbox remains the one inspired by Mercedes requests: it is triangular for feeding the engine, with the usual lateral ears to cool the large radiator placed on the Brixworth 6-cylinder turbo, to free up the sides of an extreme design: this too is a a must of Furbatto’s creations.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Sloping bellies with Red Bull mouths

The bellies are sloping: the intake of the radiators that was more squared is now in perfect Red Bull style with the very narrow mouth that is slightly more advanced and with the lower lip more protruding than the one above. The goal is to have a very accentuated lower cut that brings the flow to the bottom: no one had gone so far with such an extreme undercut. Dan Fallows has definitely gone beyond the inspirers of Red Bull, with a drastic choice that will be difficult for the competition to copy.

The Aston Martin not only amazes under the side, because even above there is an impressive excavation that aims to exploit the maximum load that can be generated with the upper part of the side with a canyon: the idea of ​​wanting to bring the flow from the top of the bellies to the bottom with lines that descend with smoother lines than the AMR22.

The rear-view mirror has been enlarged to the 2023 measurements desired by the FIA, but the supports are substantially similar to those of last year, while the vertical flaps that function as flow diverters and vortex generators remain on the sides of the passenger compartment.

Aston Martin 23 detail Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

An engine hood with a small “bazooka”

The vents of the cooling system are divided between the gills open on the sides of the engine cover and the exit of the not too pronounced “bazooka” which directs the hot air towards the beam wing with a descending trend in the tail.

This interpretation is also in line with the Red Bull guidelines and also recalls what was seen in the renderings of the AlphaTauri AT04.

The surface is not what we will see in Bahrain: for now it maintains the characteristics of last year’s, although it has been raised by 15 mm to comply with the new aerodynamic rules.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Mercedes-inspired rear end

The rear end, on the other hand, becomes a graft of the Mercedes rear end: the power unit is that of Brixworth, while the gearbox, hydraulics and rear suspension come from Brackley. We are therefore witnessing an interesting grafting of two different conceptual philosophies which find a good synthesis in the Aston Martin.

Behind pull suspension with multilink arms

The rear suspension has remained pull rod, but with different attachment points to the gearbox and, like the W14 that we will discover on Wednesday, it highlights the separation of the upper triangle with two multi-link arms that have become parallel: the requirement is not mechanical, but purely aerodynamic.

The AMR comes with a rear wing supported by two pylons which together with the DRS command produce a double blow, but for fast tracks we will probably see very different solutions.

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing