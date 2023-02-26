You didn’t have to be a prophet to predict a very consistent Aston Martin in the collective tests in Bahrain. It was enough to observe the AMR23 with the necessary care, a single-seater born from the fervent minds of Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto, to understand that it could have given “… stomachaches to many”.

The “verdona” is a very courageous car, with some daring technical solutions, which have tickled several observers: if Red Bull and Ferrari have insisted on their so different concepts of ground effect single-seaters, Aston Martin has found its way to competitiveness .

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Looking at the car, one could say that the AMR23 represents the best expression of those who have sought a mix between the two prevailing construction philosophies: the bellies with the huge Red Bull-type opening and with the Ferrari upper excavation. It may seem that way, but in reality at Silverstone they found a third way that seems to work very well, to the point that Aston Martin risks becoming Mercedes’ nightmare.

The Star with the W14 didn’t start off on the right foot and, the feeling shared in the Sakhir paddock, is that he should beware of Aston Martin’s ambitions more than the idea of ​​chasing Red Bull and Ferrari.

Aston Martin AMR23: the belly has a large break under the mouth of the radiators See also Assistance systems: Euro Ncap's new tests promote Bmw iX3 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

And, then, the question that arises spontaneously is: how is it possible that a team that finished the 2022 Constructors’ championship in seventh place can aspire to be “first among the others” this year. How was overtaking in the pit lane possible during the winter break?

Aston Martin has started a new course, saying goodbye to Andy Green and trusting a new staff that is amalgamating around a very modern structure that is nearing completion, but which should lead the Gaydon brand to enter the ranks of the top team.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, laughs on the pit wall Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The AMR23 is the plastic demonstration that encompasses the ambitions of a team that is ready to blossom in 2023: seeing Fernando Alonso as a “firefighter” on easy enthusiasm speaks volumes, because the Asturian closed the three-day test at ninth place and rookie Felipe Drugovich in twelfth.

The Spaniard is the rider who has covered the most distance (270 laps equal to 1,461 km), while the Brazilian rookie was the last (117 laps equal to 633 km) on the list, because it is not certain that he will replace Lance Stroll in the opening GP, as the Canadian broke his wrist.

Aston Martin AMR23, technical detail of the third element of the front suspension

Alonso has collected a sea of ​​information on a car that is 95% new: he didn’t get caught up in the bingo of those who yesterday shot a few sets of C4 and C5 tires (tyres that are not available to the GP given that Pirelli has chose the C1, C2, C3 compounds), but impressed in the long run with a better wheelbase than the Mercedes, a sign that the car manages to transfer the right energy to the tires thanks to the downforce produced despite the curb raised by 15 mm, despite reaching very interesting top speeds thanks to an enviable efficiency.

Aston Martin AMR 23: note the radiator moved to the Mercedes engine to free up the sides Photo by: George Piola

The AMR23 has interpreted aerodynamics in a very aggressive way: the passage of air under the tray vents of the radiators seems even greater than that of the RB19, just as the excavation in the upper part of the side is incredibly deep. To free up the necessary surface it was necessary to move some radiating masses from the sidepods which were placed above the Mercedes engine, according to a scheme dear to Luca Furbatto.

Aston Martin AMR23: the connection of the front wing to the endplate becomes a flow diverter See also Dakar | Audi waives the right to complain about the first stage Photo by: George Piola

But the accuracy of the choices can also be seen in other details: the connection of the front wing flaps to the side bulkhead goes in the direction of the best, with the support of the last element which transforms into a real flow diverter to enhance the outwash effect.

Aston Martin AMR23: The upper wishbone of the suspension is very high and arched Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The front suspension is also an example of sophistication: Ferrari has decided to lower the two wishbones by changing a consolidated tradition, while Aston Martin has gone in the direction of Red Bull which on the RB19 has remained with the kinematic mechanisms up.

The AMR23 even shows us the upper arm of the triangle which has been arched for aerodynamic needs: it is the first flow diverter that the air encounters to convey the threads towards the Venturi channels. It is no coincidence that the rear arm of the same triangle is anchored to the lower frame. In addition to fulfilling the anti-dive function under braking, the work of combing the flows where it is most needed continues…