The scenarios that take shape after the announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement are numerous and involve 4 teams: Aston Martin, Williams, Alpine and McLaren. With Seb’s official stop, it becomes important to understand what choices the team will make to replace him, and what type of driver he intends to work alongside Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed after the race Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

There is a poker of candidates, some of whom have already had contact with the British team, and this list starts with Alonso. Fernando is aiming for a two-year renewal with Alpine, but at the moment the answer has been categorical: extension for the 2023 season only. contact with Aston Martin has already occurred before the French Grand Prix.

Nyck de Vries, test and reserve driver, Mercedes AMG, arrives in the paddock Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The second important candidacy is that of Nyck De Vries, obviously pushed a lot by Mercedes who is trying one last time to bring his ‘reserve driver’ to Formula 1. De Vries also has an opportunity with Williams, but is bound to the decisions that Oscar Piastri (or the Alpine) will make, which has a pre-contract already signed. If Alonso and Ricciardo stay where they are, Piastri will race the 2023 world championship with Williams, and for De Vries the only opportunity would remain Aston Martin.

Schumacher also had contact with Aston Martin, but in this case the choice is more complex. If Mick decides to leave Haas, he will most likely end his collaboration with Ferrari as well, so this is an important step that the German will have to consider carefully. Then there is a last name, ignored in the paddock but not by who has to make the decision, namely Lawrence Stroll.

Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

That name is Nico Hulkenberg, for a long time in the good graces of Stroll Sr. and confirmed in these seasons always available to the team when his contribution was needed. The German ran the first two races this year, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, replacing Vettel, who had a positive result at Covid. Hulkenberg knows the team very well and interacts well with Lance, and it is not excluded that these aspects may have some weight when it comes time to make a decision.