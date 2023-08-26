Aston Martin promoted the new bottom of the AMR23 and the modified diffuser, but had to give up the tail wing, the small profile that had been cantilevered from the deformable structure, under the rear LED light. The function of this micro appendix was to make the extraction of the flux from the diffuser more efficient, improving the behavior of the beam wing.

Aston Martin AMR23: the small tail wing that appeared at Zandvoort Photo by: George Piola

The aerodynamicists at Silverstone therefore introduced this solution in the belief that they were optimizing a package of novelties which has the ambition of gradually bringing the “verdona” back to the role of second force it had maintained in the first half of the championship.

The tail wing (literally) was broken in the pit stop tests and, therefore, temporarily abandoned, although the Aston Martin technicians had modified the rear lift: in the image of George Piola the standard version made of composite materials can be seen on the right, which is characterized by the vertical tongue that embraces the deformable structure, preventing the car from sliding backwards.

In the roundel on the left, on the other hand, we note the revised and corrected lifter which was designed precisely to avoid damaging the tail fin. But obviously the tire change tests carried out indoors at the factory are one thing and one thing is when you intervene on the field in the pit lane.

The spoiler lip also broke with the revised jack, so the solution will have to be further revised, otherwise the time that would be lost at a pit stop could nullify the aerodynamic advantage of the stunt. Since Silverstone has dedicated time and money to this idea, it is likely that modifications will be sought to be able to use it without problems.