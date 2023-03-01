Lance Stroll is expected tomorrow in the Sakhir paddock. Aston Martin will announce tomorrow who will be on track on Friday, but according to information gathered by Motorsport.com it should be Stroll on track in the FP1 session.

The Canadian rider missed last week’s tests in Bahrain due to physical problems that the team did not specify and only later did it become known that Stroll was being operated on in a Barcelona clinic following a broken wrist.

A trauma caused by a fall on a mountain bike during a training session near Malaga, which required an initial check-up at the Xanit Hospital in Benalmadena, and subsequent hospitalization at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​where he was operated on by Dr. Xavier Mir, known for assisting many MotoGP riders.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stroll’s absence in the Sakhir test gave the team’s third driver Felipe Drugovic the chance to get on track, completing two sessions.

For Stroll, however, it will be necessary to pass the FIA ​​medical checks and, if the OK is received from the International Federation, he will be able to take to the track. However, Drugovic remains pre-alerted, in the event Stroll does not pass the FIA ​​checks or if he suffers pain at the end of the first free practice session, he will be the one to get into the car for the rest of the weekend alongside Fernando Alonso.