Aston Martin plans to reopen its 2022 season in the Spanish GP: the Silverstone team brings at least one AMR22 spec B to Barcelona.

If the other teams will debut update packages in Montmelò, the Gaydon manufacturer will go much further because it will show a substantially new car and, except for the chassis and nose of the verdona which has already been developed, it will be different from the F1 we ​​have. seen running all the way to Miami.

Aston Martin in Barcelona will convert to the sloping bellies of the RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

It is the first team to reject the aerodynamic philosophy of the double bottom, to converge towards the sloping bellies, going in the direction indicated by Red Bull with the RB18. This is a drastic change that is not the result of an afterthought in the race, because the start of the study of the spec B was given even before the presentation of the car on 10 February.

We were criticized for immediately calling the AMR22 a car… wrong, but the facts proved us right and the verdona that will be discovered in Barcelona will have very little in common with the car. Starting with the arrangement of the radiators which will no longer be high and horizontal, but will return to being mounted in a more conventional position, vertical and tilted forward.

The novelty under the car allows you to redesign the shape of the bellies in the hope of giving a turn to a championship that was not born under the best auspices: the AMR22 won the first world championship points in Imola, repeating itself in Miami, after the introduction of modifications that preceded the arrival of the car completely redesigned around the same chassis and the Mercedes power unit.

The goal is to relaunch the fortunes of the team, perhaps giving a little enthusiasm to dad Lawrence, rather disillusioned with the F1 project and tempted to the idea that Audi can present itself to take over the team and make it the basis of the four. rings.

The imperative is to demonstrate that Aston Martin has a structure capable of overturning a difficult start with the arrival of Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto that can revive the fortunes of the team with the resources that have strengthened the technical staff recently and that since January they have started working in the wind tunnel on an F1 that manages to change its face in Spain.

Aston Martin does not expect the results already in Barcelona, ​​because all the data collected so far can be thrown away: it is as if the team led by Andy Green started 2022 all over again, just as if Montmelò were a new departure …