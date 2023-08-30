Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are back on the podium in Holland, in a crazy and unpredictable race. The question that afflicts the supporters of the Silverstone team is how much the Zandvoort result is an indication of a car recovering and how much is the result of circumstances, above all the rain and the mistakes made by Mercedes and McLaren. To provide a complete answer, it will be necessary to wait for the next races, but the indications of an improving AMR23 have already emerged in Holland thanks to the latest updates

Load wanted

Between Spa and Zandvoort, Aston Martin introduced two updates in the most sensitive area of ​​the car. A new fund debuted in Belgium, followed by a more comprehensive package in the Netherlands. On the AMR23 the back has been refined again, making in parallel other modifications to the inlet strips of the Venturi channels, to the external edge and to the diffuser. It is difficult to establish whether Aston Martin would have finished on the podium without the defections of Mercedes and McLaren, but the impressions reported by Alonso are still positive: “I think the car is definitely better than in previous events. I heard the car easier to drive”.

Recent updates aim to increase the load and performance of the car. In fact, the AMR23 was born as a docile car on racing tyres, able to maintain pressures and temperatures in a constant range, however struggling on one lap. Hence the decision to improve its absolute performance, as Tom McCullough, Performance Director explains: “We are following a development path. There are always changes in behavior. We have consciously made decisions to improve the basic performance of the machine by introducing new features. We’re still going in that direction, we haven’t taken any steps back. We are trying to increase the downforcemaintaining the best possible characteristics”.

Matter of details

The load research has altered some characteristics of balance and aerodynamic stability under various conditions. In general, in fact, as explained by Andrea Stella, “qhen we talk about aerodynamic load, it depends on many parameters: front and rear wheel clearance, roll angle, yaw angle”. In talking about how the updates have changed the behavior of the AMR23, McCullough refers precisely to this concept: “When you develop the machine, you don’t just increase downforce throughout the aero map. There are always aspects to monitor in the range of ground clearance, steering angles, yaw and efficiency”.

“Maybe we ended up talking about it too much”continues the Performance Director. “They are details, normally you wouldn’t even mention them. It is part of the development path. There isn’t an update that, when put on a car, keeps its features unaltered”. The problem is that in current Formula 1, the balance between Red Bull’s pursuers is such that every detail can make the difference. A concept reiterated several times by Frederic Vasseur: “In the past, the gaps between the various teams were much bigger. Even if you didn’t do an excellent job and were two tenths away from your maximum potential, you didn’t lose any positions on the grid. Today however, if you do, you lose some. Every detail from the team, rider and set-up makes a huge difference.”

So we need to retrace what Aston Martin’s season was from Montreal onwards. A full-bodied update package had made its debut in Canada, which by the team’s own admission modified some characteristics of the car. So the team had need time to study in the real world how the renewed AMR23 really behaved. With the exception of the Silverstone round, however, between the Sprint Race and the rain, all the other summer Grands Prix made available a reduced time in free practice. All of this has both slowed down the study of the car and hindered the search for optimal set-ups. From this point of view, Zandvoort was the first weekend in which Aston Martin had three sessions to better prepare for AMR23.

Strength points

The updates brought to the AMR23 have strengthened its competitiveness in medium-low mileage curves. High-speed corners, on the other hand, remain slightly hostile, as McCullough explains: “Montreal had a preponderance of medium-low speed corners, with the exception of turn 5 which was a flat-out. The package we brought worked well in Canada. What happened is that now some tracks fit better or worse into our basic package”. In the light of similar characteristics, the Zandvoort track went well with the merits of the AMR23. The Singapore round at the end of September will reveal whether and how much Aston Martin has actually improved, at least on traction tracks, the historic strength of the Silverstone car.