Aston Martin’s new car will be the first to be developed under the leadership of Fallows, a former Red Bull man who started working with the Silverstone-based team in April, and aerodynamics manager Eric Blandin, who previously he was at the Mercedes.

This year’s AMR22 has undergone substantial development over the course of the season, but Fallows highlighted how next year’s car will be a step further.

When asked if the car’s design will be radically different, Fallow replied: “There is a limit to what we can do with the current rules, however I am aware that new cars always have to pass my children’s test. If I put them in front of my kids and they say they look different, then they look different.”

“They always say ‘they are all the same, dad!’ but within the framework of the rules we have I can say that there will be significant differences on the AMR23”.

The changes to the floor introduced by the FIA ​​to combat porpoising have forced all teams to make bigger changes than they would have planned.

“The new fund rules aren’t really a huge change,” Fallows said. “But they’ve made a reasonable impact in terms of the downforce the cars are capable of producing. So we had to try to make up for that deficit, just as everyone else will.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, with the team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s hard to say whether some teams will be more affected than others, but certainly for us it was a reasonably significant loss of downforce.”

“Obviously we hope to achieve what the FIA ​​also wants, which is that this measure reduces the aerodynamic oscillations that we all obviously want to get rid of.”

Fallows acknowledged that Aston’s surge in performance in the latter part of the year, which saw them leap from ninth to seventh place in the Constructors’ standings, signaled that the team was headed in the right direction with development.

“It was a big factor in building confidence for next year,” he said. “We started the year with a car that wasn’t quite right and we’ve shown that the development, the design principles we’ve adopted and the philosophies we’re adopting are paying off.”

“For next year we will try to adopt a very aggressive development strategy, building on this year’s lessons”.

Fallows said he was impressed with what he found in Aston Martin after his years at RBR.

“I’ve been thrilled with the level of technical conversations I’ve had since I’ve arrived here. I think this team has grown from a relatively small size to the size we’ve reached and want to reach in terms of how the car works and develops.” .

“It’s a journey, so what I’ve seen can really add value and Eric Blandin can add that sort of clarity of purpose and direction. I think that’s where we’re working on.”

“I have seen a group of extremely passionate and very talented people. Some of them have been here a long time and have a great deal of experience. The main thing for us is to make sure we draw on that experience and passion without destroying it as we try to grow and turn us into a winning team.”