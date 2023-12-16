By Carlo Platella

Aston Martin was the great revelation of early 2023, filling the void left by Ferrari and Mercedes, both struggling with their respective projects. However, it is not only due to the demerits of others that the Silverstone team starts the season ahead of its pursuers, lining up on the track the car that has grown the most of all compared to the previous year. The ambition to get even closer to Red Bull guides development during the season, however introducing problems responsible for the drop in the standings, from which the team recovers at the end of the championship.

The AMR23

To understand how Aston Martin moved away from the top during the year, it is worth first understanding how the British team got to the front of the grid. The AMR23 is a project based on completely different prerogatives compared to the previous one. The 2022 car was born with high sides to outline the channels below, and then quickly converted to Red Bull-style dipped bellies. The development of the 2022 Aston Martin, however, era blocked by architectural choices of chassis and suspension at the beginning of the year, preventing the drastic changes that were needed from being implemented.

It is therefore not surprising that the 2023 car is presented as new with 95% of its aerodynamic surfaces, changes made possible by the new chassis setup and the different layout of the internal components. Contrary to other more popular rivals, Aston Martin is skilled in interpreting the changes to the floor imposed by the technical regulations, which encourage lowering the heights from the ground. The technical department led by Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto sets some coherent and ambitious design goalswhich guarantee a major leap in performance.

Despite sitting at the table of the greats, Aston Martin continues to be limited by the technical choices of the team of which it is a client. The AMR23 in fact inherits the rear gearbox-suspension group from Mercedes, the latter having a pull-rod design, which goes poorly with the slide bellies that convey the flows to the lower part of the rear axle. Luca Furbatto explains: “We are very happy with what we receive from Mercedes. However, in terms of car architecture, we are partially guided by them and the High Performance Powertrains department. We get the dimensions of the power unit, gearbox and rear axle, therefore we have to adapt the design of our machine to what they provide us”. The situation from this point of view could improve in 2024, when Mercedes is likely to switch to a push-rod rear suspension, which can also be inherited from Aston Martin.

Development problems

That of the English team is a car with different performance characteristics from Red Bull. The AMR23, in fact, is particularly competitive at medium-low speeds, in the traction phases when exiting slow speed, in the absorption of high curbs and in a high aerodynamic load configuration. The best performances of the first half of the season, not surprisingly, came from the citizens of Monaco and Montreal. Aston Martin's decline is simplistically associated with the large package of updates from Canadawhere the bottom, Venturi channels, bellies and side air intakes are redesigned, with an associated rethinking of the internal radiators.

However, the first difficulties had already emerged in Spain, a stage where a new front wing made its debut on the AMR23, subsequently renewed at Silverstone. Finally, between Spa and Zandvoort, between the summer break, two new versions of the fund arrive. Overall though, the various stages of aerodynamic development introduce some unexpected side effects, throwing the balance of the car into crisis. Having taken note of the characteristics of the car, in fact, the technical department set itself the objective of correcting them, trying to modify the behavior of the AMR23 to work on those areas in which performance was most lacking. The team, for example, has long sought to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of a car that offers excessive resistance on the straight. By development, however, we do not only mean updates to the aerodynamic appendages, but also the way in which the team evolves the tuning philosophy to try to make the car work differently, in search of better characteristics and performance.

“We have consciously made decisions to improve the basic performance of the machine, introducing new features”, the words at the time of performance director Tom McCullough. “We are trying to increase the downforce, maintaining the best possible characteristics”. The big challenge for the teams, however, is that with development we don't simply increase the load in all conditions of the aerodynamic map. However, there are always aspects to monitor as heights from the ground, steering angles, yaw angles and aerodynamic configuration vary.

Aston Martin soon discovered that the complexity of ground-effect Formula 1 cars was such that any changes they made impacted other areas of the car, causing side effects. For this reason, updates that work in isolation from the rest are rare. “There is no update that can be put into the car and keep its characteristics unchanged”McCullough's summary, to which are added the words of Team Principal Mike Krack: “These cars are very complex. Developing no longer simply means increasing the load more and more. Very often go and introduce some characteristic changes to the machine or you create other effects and this is probably what happened.”

In the central part of the season the Silverstone team thus found itself fighting against the new handling problems of the AM23. The nervousness of driving certainly does not help tire management, but above all the unpredictability of the car in its responses to the set-up makes it difficult to optimize with the set-up. Add to this the drivers' declining confidence in the car and the situation inevitably leads to leave heavy tenths on the clock, in a championship where even a few cents can make the difference between the second and fourth row. A general balance which has meant that the drop in results has exaggerated the actual drop in competitiveness.

Re-weighing signals

“We made a change during the season and we didn't foresee it causing any side effects. It was lonely after numerous races and different types of circuits that we realized how it was affecting the car.” Mike Krack's words reveal all the team's difficulty in understanding the new behavior of the car. The car on the track, in fact, experiences phenomena that cannot always be monitored in the wind tunnel, especially with the ground effect regulations whose physics is not yet 100% understood by the teams. The team's difficulty in finding a plausible explanation also emerges from Fernando Alonso, who in the summer began to wonder whether it was the new tires introduced by Pirelli at Silverstone that had unbalanced the car.

Going back on updates is not considered a viable option. In addition to having to give up the performance gain, in fact, the team would not be able to progress in its aerodynamic understanding and plan future developments. Instead, the problems are used as an opportunity to adapt simulation techniques to the complexity of ground effect physics. McCullough explains: “These ground effect cars are very different and we had to adapt our understanding in the wind tunnel and CFD based on these regulations. We had to do some pretty extreme things to help us correlate these instruments.”

Once again, the field of study is that ofaero-mechanics. On cars that release load by interacting aerodynamically with the ground, it is a priority to understand how to best control the heights from the ground through the suspensions without sacrificing the “mechanical” performance of the car, especially at low speeds. The aim of the analyses, for example, is to understand how the flow fields vary in the various areas of the car when it works at a certain height from the ground and with a certain “posture” in relation to the asphalt.

As the races go by, the Silverstone team begins to find the first answers, adapting the set-up strategies and managing to put the AMR23 back in the correct operating window. Talking about a recovery, however, could be premature, since the only top-level performance at the end of the year is that of San Paolo, on a track that is also friendly to the characteristics of the car. The next track in Las Vegas, however, is too atypical to draw conclusions, while the closure of the championship in Abu Dhabi prevents further considerations.

It should also be noted the introduction of a completely new surface in the Austin race, the effectiveness of which, however, remains doubtful. In fact, the new version is then compared and partly replaced with the old one for the last races of the year. The team's official line is that these are aero-mechanical experiments with a view to 2024 and not correlation problems with the wind tunnel. The only certainty in any case is that even with the latest developments the team aims to study the behavior of the real car, to gain a better understanding of the phenomena at play. It is precisely to this, in fact, that Aston Martin's expectations for 2024 are linked. The competitiveness of the English team will depend on the technical department's mastery of the handling characteristics, as well as on the possibility of pushing on development without fearing further side effects.