The Aston Martin AMR22 will race the last GP in Miami in its current aerodynamic configuration. From Spain, the sixth race of the 2022 world championship, if the anticipations are confirmed, we will see a “verdona” significantly different from the one that has not thrilled so far.

The Silverstone team won their first world championship points at Imola, putting Williams behind them, which is now very last in the Constructors’ classification, but Lawrence Stroll’s expectations were very different.

The technical structure directed by Andy Green has been greatly strengthened compared to the historical group of engineers who animated the team when it was still Force India and took away great satisfactions with certainly tighter budgets.

The evolution of the AMR22 has been entrusted to the newelle vague: the technical director, Dan Fallows, and the engineering director, Luca Furbatto, have begun work to review a ground-effect single-seater project that has not given great results.

Dad Stroll’s enthusiasm is waning, because the Aston Martin operation is not giving him great results either in F1 or in the product in the face of an investment that had forced the Canadian manager to free himself of many resources to financially support a glorious mark which, however, is still a kind of… black hole.

Tom McCullough, director of performance, had anticipated that there was a very different model in the wind tunnel than the AMR22.

Now comes the confirmation that at Silverstone they would have renounced the double bottom concept to convert to more sloping bellies, with aerodynamics aimed at reducing aerodynamic drag and improving efficiency with an increase in top speeds, also contributing to a reduction in weight. . Will we also see the position of the radiators change, which today are very high and almost horizontal?

The Aston Martin uses the rear end of the Mercedes W13 (power unit, gearbox and suspension) which has shown serious design limitations: it is therefore easy to predict a car that is destined to change despite the limitations of the budget cap. The mistakes made at Brackley also reverberate on the customer teams (Williams and Aston Martin), while the McLaren, which suffers less, has only the power unit of the Star.

The evolved “verdona”, therefore, will have to give a turning point to a season and a plan to relaunch the team: let’s get ready for this metamorphosis in Montmelò. Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are gritting their teeth, hoping the music will change in Spain. Otherwise it will be pains …