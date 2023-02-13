Formula 1 fans are eagerly awaiting the presentation of Fernando Alonso’s car for the 2023 season, and tonight at 20:00 the definitive appearance of the Aston Martin AMR23 which will also be entrusted to the confirmed Lance Stroll. It will be the Spaniard’s first car with the British outfit since his departure from Alpine and the event, which will take place at the team’s factory at Silverstone, can be streamed live here.

Aston Martin’s unveiling will be held at its UK headquarters, where it will showcase its car design for the 2023 Formula 1 season, unlike many other teams. With the exception of Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri (on the site, in New York there was the livery on the AT03), all showed only the livery of their cars, even if Haas and Williams have already seen each other on the track. Also, as far as Red Bull and Alpine are concerned, some ‘stolen’ images of the shakedown they completed at Silverstone have leaked.

The boys in green have high hopes for the car, with technical director Dan Fallows saying he has found a loophole in the regulations on which to base his design, although it won’t be known until testing in Bahrain whether his idea will pay off. fruit expected or not.