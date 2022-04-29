Together with Mercedes, Aston Martin is certainly the team that is suffering the most from porpoising this season. While some rivals, such as Ferrari, have been able to live with the problem without compromising performance, Lawrence Stroll’s team is forced to raise the ground clearance of the cars at the expense of aerodynamic efficiency.

Mike Crack, Aston Martin team principal, explained how much this problem is costing the English team dearly.

“Due to porpoising we are unable to explore the aerodynamic potential of the car and it is like a virtual barrier that prevents us from understanding how far we can go because we cannot get the most out of our package. This is our main problem ”.

Crack admitted that the team will bring updates to Barcelona, ​​but did not want to say how much they can help Aston Martin move up the rankings.

“I think in a couple of races we will be in a better condition, but I don’t want to indicate when that will happen because when you bring new components you need time to understand them.”

“If, for example, we bring updates to Miami and then for any external circumstance we can’t get them to work then we will be immediately criticized. Unfortunately, in these cases, many expectations are created “.

“Let’s take the case of Imola, with only one free session available on Friday. If you bring an important update, you don’t have the chance to try it and understand if it works or not ”.

“For this reason, I can’t exactly indicate a specific event, but we have our work plan and I think we should be in better shape in a few races.”

The Aston Martin team principal then said that he espouses the theory of baby steps, preferring to bring a few updates at a time rather than a large package.

“By bringing updates to each race we will be able to have continuous development. Sometimes the news are more important, others less, but it is essential not to stop even if at a certain point in the season we will be forced to do so to concentrate on next year’s project ”.

Crack was worried that the numerous accidents involving Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in Melbourne could impact the development plan, but it did not.

“The team has made a huge effort at the factory not to be late with updates and to have new spare parts. Obviously it is something that cannot be done every week because the effort is enormous “.

These incidents, however, also had a financial impact and in a season with a maximum spending ceiling that must not be exceeded, they can represent a big problem.

“Accidents have to be kept under control because if you hit the wall every weekend then the financial situation can become critical very soon. Today everything is under control, but it is better that they do not repeat themselves in every race ”.