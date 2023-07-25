Aston Martin Racing will take part in the Pirelli tests at the Spa-Francorchamps track after the Belgian Grand Prix which will be held this weekend in the Ardennes.

The team led by Mike Krack will test the Pirelli tires which do not require tire warmers and will do so with an AMR23, this season’s single-seater, entrusted to Stoffel Vandoorne and Lance Stroll.

The reigning FIA Formula E world champion, reserve driver for Aston Martin, will thus make his debut at the wheel of the 2023 single-seater, being able to drive it for a day. On the second day, however, the single-seater will be in the hands of Lance Stroll, one of the two regular drivers of the Silverstone team.

For Vandoorne it will not only be the debut on the AMR23, but also on a ground effect car. The last time he got to drive a Formula 1 was in 2020, at the end of the season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the end-of-year tests held in Abu Dhabi.

The Belgian’s job will not only be linked to the development of Pirelli tyres, because he will also have to carry out correlation work between the track and the simulator for the team in which he holds the role of third driver.

It will also be a good opportunity to get to grips with the car, should Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll be forced to sit out a race during the current season.

Felipe Drugovich, another Aston Martin reserve driver, has already had his chance to test the AMR23 during the pre-season tests held in Bahrain in February, due to Stroll’s unavailability.

In addition to Aston Martin, McLaren will also test the Pirelli tires by fielding both the starting drivers, therefore Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in the two days of testing.