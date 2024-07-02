It’s now official: Andy Cowell will be the new CEO of Aston Martin from October 1st, replacing Martin Whitmarsh, who is retiring. The former head of engines at Mercedes AMG HPP returns to F1 in a top role. The Silverstone team has banked on a character of certain value to aim for the world title from 2026 when the new regulations with agile single-seaters come into play.

A 55-year-old Englishman, Andy is a Fellow of IMechE and the Royal Academy of Engineering. His career began at Cosworth before moving to BMW Motorsport in 2000 and then Mercedes-Ilmor in 2004. He rose through the ranks with the “Star” to become CEO of Mercedes AMG HPP from 2013, kickstarting a historic run of world titles in the hybrid era from 2014 to 2019, before leaving Brixworth in 2020.

Lawrence Stroll, owner of the Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lawrence Stroll was pleased: “I would like to thank Martin who has been instrumental in our growth phase as a company. Over the last three years he has developed the team and helped us achieve some significant milestones, including strengthening our relationship with Honda and building our AMR technology campus at Silverstone.”

“I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team at this crucial time. Together with our partnership with Honda, the commitment of our principal partner Aramco and Andy’s leadership, we are well on our way to becoming a winning team. Andy has my full support and will be fully equipped to aim high.”

Andy Cowell: “I am delighted to be joining Lawrence’s exciting project and look forward to working with the talented group of people that has been assembled. F1 has always been a passion of mine and I join the team at an exciting time with the imminent completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a factory team with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco.”