The news was expected tomorrow, but it arrived earlier than expected: Enrico Cardile will be the CTO (Chief Technical Officer) of Aston Martin starting from the beginning of 2025. The Silverstone team has made official the arrival of the engineer from Arezzo after Ferrari yesterday accepted the resignation of the 55-year-old who has been one of the faithful figures of the Prancing Horse for twenty years.

Cardile, therefore, joins the Aston Martin staff with a new role that further strengthens the technical group of the team based in Silverstone: he is recognized for his excellent organizational skills and also for his in-depth knowledge of Ferrari’s plans for 2026, for which his know-how will be invaluable.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Erik Junius

Delighted Lawrence Stroll: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to strengthen the team ahead of the important regulatory changes in 2026. I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.

Enrico shares my motivation to succeed in F1 and will have all the resources at his disposal to realise this ambition. Together with the arrival of Andy Cowell as Group CEO in October and our current leaders, we are creating a formidable team.”

Enrico Cardile: “I am very much looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of this adventure. For me it is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand.”