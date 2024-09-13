Everyone is talking about Aston Martin and the arrival of Adrian Newey starting from March 2. The Silverstone team in 2026 is certainly one of the structures that can aspire to do very well with the aim of entering the fight for the world championship, but for the moment Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll must defend themselves with the AMR24, a certainly interesting single-seater, but which has not expressed its true potential due to the balance problems that make the single-seater difficult in certain situations.

In Baku, in the first free practice session, we will see the green car carrying out a couple of tests on the rear corner with the aim of reducing the resistance to forward motion on a track that offers a straight of over 2.2 km.

Aston Martin AMR24: the Baku wing is the Monza one with the nolder Photo by: Giorgio Piola Aston Martin AMR24: The very low-loaded rear wing of Monza Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Bravely Aston Martin, in search of high top speeds, and in the hope of attempting overtaking, has decided to reuse the very unloaded rear wing that was seen in Monza in the Azerbaijan round. The only change concerns the addition of a small nolder on the trailing edge of the mobile flap that is almost flat because it can be useful to provide load on the slowest section of the track in the old part of the city. The front wing also proposes a more loaded configuration than Monza because there is understeer to fight in the low-speed driven parts.

Aston Martin AMR24: Baku front wing is more loaded than Monza’s Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The mobile element adopts an unusual DRS command, because it has to move a practically horizontal flap with a limited movement that will make the wing opening less effective in favour of a significantly higher straight-line speed.