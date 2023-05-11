Fourth podium out of five races, a haul is taking Aston Martin into that golden environment among the top teams. A fabulous start to the season, unexpected when looking back on the final months of last championship, but which rewarded the hard work done by the Silverstone engineers, capable of creating a single-seater with good overall downforce that immediately proved to be fast and gentle on the tyres.

With a fluctuating Ferrari and a Mercedes still in search of its identity, it was the British team who took advantage of it, good at entering by establishing themselves with a certain constancy as the second force in the race. Although something is still missing in qualifying, especially compared to the Prancing Horse team, that long-distance flexibility so coveted by the Reds is the element that allowed Fernando Alonso to score four podiums out of five rounds. In Baku the limits of a car still to be “discovered” in depth emerged, but which was well aroused for having managed to do well even on a track that was not realistically suited to the strengths of the AMR23.

A state of form that has left different sensations within the team, because if on the one hand there are those who look to the future with extreme confidence with the aim of aiming for the big shot like the Asturian, on the other there is who preaches calm: “Feet on the ground, one should never take a podium in F1 as normal or taken for granted. Because hard work is required to get on the podium. And in Formula 1 there are very, very strong, very professional competitors. And if we’re not 100% in all areas at all times, there’s no podium,” explained Team Principal Mike Krack.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, sprays champagne from the podium Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But the goodness of the AMR23 also made the difference in Miami, starting already on Saturday, when the Spaniard was able to achieve a second position in qualifying that was almost unexpected until a few hours earlier, given the set-up problems encountered in the last practice session when two different configurations were tested. Without a shadow of a doubt, the difficulties of his main rivals helped the Aston Martin driver, but when it came to setting the decisive time, the two-time world champion lived up to expectations, obtaining that second spot on the grid departure that greatly simplified the first part of the race.

Observing the telemetry of the qualifying laps, both against Sainz and Leclerc, it emerges precisely how the goodness in terms of the overall load of the AMR23 helped to establish itself in the fastest sections, especially those of the first sector. The most interesting aspect lies in the fact that if up until a few rounds ago the British car was suffering on the straights, with the innovations introduced in the last few Grands Prix it seems that the gap towards its rivals has slightly decreased: a theme that will be explored in the next rounds.

The first stint is perhaps the most interesting, because it highlights an excellent race conduct not only by Alonso, but also by the Aston Martin strategic group, good at reading the evolution of the race. After managing to hold on to second place at the start, Alonso completed most of the first stage of the race with his fellow Ferrari in the exhaust, even after the inevitable overtaking by a Verstappen who was engaged in his frenetic comeback to victory.

Race comparison at the Miami GP Alonso – Sainz, Giro 13 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

However, Sainz has never really found himself in the position of being able to fight and launch the decisive attack on those who preceded him, limiting himself to following and constantly in the DRS area. An aspect mainly due to the difficulties in staying close enough before entering those straights where it was possible to use the mobile wing. At that point, Ferrari decided to follow a different path, attempting the undercut even at the cost of ending up in traffic: an option that Aston Martin hadn’t really taken into consideration, because the objective was to pursue on its own strategy.

“First of all, we wanted to follow our plan and not rush. We were building up a delta in terms of tire life and we mustn’t forget that we didn’t know how long we could go on the hards. We also didn’t want to get into traffic, because then you risked getting in contact with dirty air. We thought we’d stay out, we still had pace on those tires and it would pay off later in the race. ‘We stay out, we still have pace on these tires and I think that paid off later in the race,'” explained Krack.

If the Cavallino team took a risk which it then paid off in the following stages, with Sainz having to manage the tires after the initial effort to complete the overtaking at a distance, on the Aston Martin wall the technicians were good at understanding the real potential of the car, remaining out again for several laps.

Alonso – Sainz race pace at the Miami GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

From a pace that was almost 33 before the stop of the Ferrarista, Alonso suddenly started lapping under 32 and a half for several laps, proving that he actually still had something in his pocket to spend at the right moment. It was precisely this difference in pace that then allowed the Silverstone team standard bearer to compensate for what Sainz gained on new tires and to find himself very close to his compatriot once his stop was complete, making overtaking with tires almost “immediate”. fresh.

After an aggressive first part of the run to complete the undercut, Sainz began having to manage the tires, consequently increasing his times, while Alonso immediately took off, gaining enough seconds to create an impossible gap to close.

Observing the telemetry from the second part of the race, it emerges that Alonso was still gaining precisely in the fastest sections of the first sector, enough to compensate for what he then lost in the slower sections, where Ferrari proved to be competitive throughout the weekend. Only once the tires stabilized in the clean air did the pace of the Prancing Horse driver return to times in line with those of his Aston Martin compatriot who by then, at that point, had already given the decisive leap, returning to a pace more appropriate to get to the finish line.

Another interesting theme is that even in the best moments on the pace, Aston Martin had a small margin to start performing lift and coast at the end of the straights in order to safeguard the tires, while Ferrari was forced to fight against the derating.

Race comparison of the Miami GP Alonso – Sainz Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

If the US round highlighted what the Cavallino has to work on, on the contrary for Aston Martin it highlighted the strengths, not only in terms of pure performance and adaptation to the peculiarities of the track layout, but also for those characteristics of race flexibility in tire management on which the SF-23 is still lacking.

The Miami race offered ideas that could recur during the championship, although the gap from the starting point of the grid is still wide. However, Alonso did not hide his desire to dream big for Monaco and Barcelona, ​​two tracks where the mechanical qualities and overall aerodynamic load of the single-seaters generally emerge. However, the goal remains the one that until a few months ago seemed unattainable, namely beating Mercedes and Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

“The detachment [da Red Bull] it’s remarkable, even if I think today was our best race pace of the season. We came, I think, closer to the leaders, with no Safety Car, with nothing in the race and we are still quite quick. So we’ll see. I think the season will be long. I hope that on some circuits we will be a little closer to them. And some of the updates we make throughout the season may put us in a different or more competitive position. But I think our main aim, to be honest, is to look behind and try to keep Mercedes and Ferrari under control in the Constructors’ Championship,” added Alonso.