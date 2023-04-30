At the end of qualifying on Friday Alonso complained of a problem with the DRS system. The Spaniard found himself struggling with a blocked mobile wing, with a loss of almost two tenths on the overall lap time. In the sprint race the situation improved a bit.

“I saw that the DRS opened up on two occasions – he confirmed – but I’m not sure it will be the same tomorrow. In the end, it’s a headache that’s affecting my weekend a lot. If this problem hadn’t occurred in qualifying, I think fourth position would have been within my reach, and also in view of tomorrow’s race, it’s a big question mark”.

Like many other teams, Aston Martin brought to Baku a new profile of the rear wing designed for tracks with low downforce, and the problem related to the opening of the device appeared in free practice but only on the main straight and not in the second DRS section between curves 2 and 3.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The team intervened, but in the official practice the problem reappeared. Subsequent analyzes have shown that the locking of the opening of the mobile wing is influenced by the load value, which is higher on the main straight, but with the single-seater now in parc fermé mode, any intervention (except to repair a damaged part) is banned .

A small modification to the profile would be necessary to solve the problem, but the risk is that the repair would be considered a violation of parc ferme, and this would result in the loss of the sixth position won in qualifying and the start from the pit lane.

The team viewed Alonso’s wing under close monitoring by an FIA technical delegate, but decided not to intervene to avoid the risk of penalties. Alonso’s hope in view of the Grand Prix is ​​that in drafting, when the load on the wing is less, the wing will work properly, but he will only have an answer in the 51 laps scheduled today.