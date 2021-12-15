Aston Martin’s first season was by no means up to expectations: the Silverstone team slipped to seventh place in the Constructors ‘World Championship and Sebastian Vettel 12th in the drivers’ classification with 43 points preceded Lance Stroll 13th with 34 lengths in the game bag.

The AMR21 was the wrong car. Now the British brand is waiting to relaunch itself by taking advantage of the regulation change that requires ground-effect cars equipped with the new 18-inch tires.

In the Abu Dhabi tests, the technical staff directed by Andy Green is making accurate data collections to understand what energy will be transferred to the tires as the heights vary. Theoretically, with the two Venturi tunnels on the sides of the body, the load should be greater the more the car will be able to graze the asphalt. Since the drivers will have to go on the curbs to have a good cornering, the new F1 cars will have to find the best compromise between a set-up that crawls on the ground and the necessary height not to smash the bottom.

It should therefore come as no surprise that Aston Martin has fitted four laser sensors to read the changes in height near each wheel in real time, precisely to understand how the behavior of the lowered Pirelli tires varies with the varying heights.