After the announcement of Pierre Gasly’s renewal in Alpine for the next few years, the 2025 Formula 1 grid has found another piece of the puzzle, namely the confirmation of the extension of Lance Stroll’s contract with Aston Martin.

This is certainly not an unexpected move, especially considering the Canadian’s relationship with the team, whose owner is his father Lawrence Stroll, but it undoubtedly clarifies another piece of the grid not only for next year, but also with a view to the future and new regulations.

The British team has in fact confirmed that the contract extension is not limited only to the 2025 season, but also that the Canadian will race with Aston Martin in the new era of Formula 1 regulations, or at least until 2026, the debut year of the future technical regulations . It will be a key year for the Silverstone team, which on the occasion of the future technical cycle, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Honda for the supply of the new Power Units.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll has been part of the English team since 2019, when it was called Racing Point, with an agreement reached following the purchase by his father Lawrence of the team then called Force India, which in the meantime ended up in receivership. Stroll saved it from bankruptcy, setting up an expansion plan that led it not only to bring the Aston Martin brand back into Formula 1, but also to invest significantly in structures and employees. This has allowed us not only to have cutting-edge tools and new opportunities, but also to attract high-level personnel from other teams.

Lance Stroll is thus in his sixth season with the team, fourth if we consider those with the colors of Aston Martin. Overall, also bearing in mind the two years he completed at Williams, the Canadian has now completed more than 150 F1 starts, with three podiums to his name.

The extension of Stroll’s contract, as well as the renewal of Alonso, means that Aston Martin will present itself with an unchanged line-up in 2025 for the third consecutive year: “I am very happy to have renewed the contract with the team for 2025 and beyond. It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still a lot to look forward to,” explained Lance Stroll when commenting on the renewal of the agreement.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team Principal, Mike Krack, is also on the same wavelength: “We are pleased to confirm Lance’s future with Aston Martin. He has played a fundamental role in building this team. His technical feedback, together with his commitment to the simulator, have contributed to the continuous development of the car in each season.”

“The consistency and stability of Lance and Fernando in our team is a great platform to continue to realize our ambitions. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving more successes together,” Krack explained.