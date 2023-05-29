Aston Martin Racing is celebrating its fifth podium in six grands prix held in this Formula 1 season. If Mike Krack and his associates had been told about such a roadmap at the beginning of the year, probably everyone at Silverstone would have signed without a second thought. times.

However, 24 hours after the fine second place achieved by Fernando Alonso in the Monaco Grand Prix, there is some regret on the part of the team. Not so much in the final result: it would have been difficult to beat Max Verstappen in a weekend, for him, bordering on perfection, but in the operations and choices made during the race.

The moment in which Fernando Alonso was called to the pits to replace the set of Hard tires with which he did his first stint to switch to Medium tires ended under Mike Krack’s magnifying glass. A good choice, if only in those moments the rain started to fall.

The difficulty was understanding the intensity of the same: light in the area of ​​the straight and Santa Devota, but much more copious in the sequence Mirabeau Haute-Mirabeu Bas, Grand Hotel Hairpin (ex Loews) and Portier, i.e. between turn 5 and turn 8 At that point the single-seaters proceeded at a walking pace to avoid ending up against the barriers.

“We have to analyze the whole story as it went. Obviously we try to stay out as long as possible, in these conditions where we don’t know what could happen”, admitted Mike Krack at the end of the race in the Principality.

“To tell the truth, we hadn’t expected so much rain. We thought it would only be a short downpour, which would dry quickly because the track was very hot. Basically they say: ‘Ok, let’s stay out another lap, two or more. three’, but the tires were already very worn”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

This situation led Aston Martin to fit Alonso with a set of Mediums. But the intensity of the rain increased dramatically compared to the initial forecasts and this forced the team to call the Asturian into the pits to mount a set of Intermediates, necessary to continue the race at a decent pace and bring home second place.

“At that point we saw that the temperatures were dropping. So it was a bit of a risk. When the car gave us this information, we decided to fit a set of mediums. But when the car restarted from the pit stop, we since it was raining a lot. And we had to call Fernando back to the pits.”

“Honestly, when we fitted Fernando with the Medium set, we thought we could get to the end of the race with those compounds, because the track, in our opinion, would dry quickly. But then we misjudged the fact that it was raining, because In this part of the track where we are, it took a long time for it to start raining.”

“Also, it rained a lot less in this area. So it was probably a wrong assessment, because we thought the Intermediates would wear out quickly and noticeably in this part of the track. In the end we decided to use the Mediums, but after just one lap we realized that the choice would not have worked”.

Krack underlined once again the excellent job done by Alonso in reporting the track situation when the rain started to make the asphalt more treacherous.

“Fernando gave us the right information over the radio. He said it was raining heavily in one part of the track, while in another it was raining much less. Fernando drove at Le Mans in difficult conditions with slicks in the wet, dry and under other conditions”.

“He was always in control of what he was doing. We thought we could get away with slicks, but in the end we realized it wasn’t going to be possible.”

“I don’t think it was a chance of victory thrown away. Because if we had mounted the intermediates immediately Max would have mounted the intermediates. And then he already had a good lead. So I don’t think it would have changed much,” concluded the team principal of Aston Martin.