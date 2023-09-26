A woman returns to the wheel of a Formula 1. Jessica Hawkins, driver ambassador of the Aston Martin Racing team, has completed her first test behind the wheel of a single-seater that she raced in a season of the world championship Circus.

The 28-year-old, former driver in the W Series and author of podiums, carried out a test at the wheel of the AMR21. single-seater that raced in 2021 in Formula 1, on the Hungaroring track in Budapest on 21 September. The driver shared the wheel of the single-seater with Felipe Drugovich, tester and third driver of the Silverstone team.

The Hawkins test is also important because it is the first performed by a woman in 5 years. The last one in the series was dated 2018, when Tatiana Calderon went around Mexico City at the wheel of a Sauber C37 for a filming day.

“I want to thank everyone on Team AMF1 for having faith in me, for believing in me and for giving me this opportunity. It took all my blood, sweat and tears to get this far,” said Jessica Hawkins .

“When I first heard it was a possibility, I couldn’t believe it. I had to keep it a secret for months, which was pretty hard! It was worth it and gave me some really valuable insight.”

Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“Nothing compares to the acceleration and braking of a Formula One car and, after looking at the data, I am really proud of my performance. Being able to drive the AMR21 was a dream come true for me and I was ready to realize for some time.”

“I will continue to push for more, and in the meantime, I want to inspire other women and make them realize that they have to follow their dream, whatever it is.”

Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, added: “This is a special moment, both for Team AMF1 and for Jessica, who is an important member of our driver team.”

“We were very impressed with Jessica’s preparation for the test: she worked very hard with our simulator team and this made the decision to have her on the AMR21 an easy one. Jessica approached the opportunity with great maturity; she picked up speed straight away and found a good rhythm.”

“This has been an extremely significant moment in Jessica’s journey with Team AMF1 and I am delighted that we have been able to take her next step in her growth journey by testing a modern Formula One car.”