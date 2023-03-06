Last year there were those who baptized the color of Aston Martin as ‘hope’ green, with a bit of not so veiled irony about the ambitions of boss Lawrence Stroll. Now the Canadian entrepreneur’s hope is a reality for all to see, Fernando Alonso and the new AMR23 got on the podium in Sakhir and the team left Bahrain in second place in the Constructors’ standings, having conquered almost the half of the points collected in the whole of 2022.

Alonso presented the best of his repertoire yesterday with an impeccable race (apart from the start…) which had its climax in the duel with Lewis Hamilton. Fernando’s assortment obviously also includes the radio teams, and ‘Nando’ also wanted to exaggerate in gratifying practically the whole team with the exception (perhaps) of the night watchmen at the Silverstone headquarters.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, third place, celebrates on the podium Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The AMR23 is definitely a good project and, when something works well, many fathers emerge. Yesterday evening both Helmut Marko and Sergio Perez were joking (but not so much) emphasizing that there were three Red Bulls on the podium, referring to the similarity of different solutions between the two projects.

On the other hand, technical director Dan Fallows and his deputy Eric Blandin spent fifteen years in Milton Keynes before moving to Aston Martin. For Toto Wolff, the AMR23 is instead ‘half’ Mercedes, referring to the sharing of the rear axle and the wind tunnel, an aspect that greatly affected the pride of the Austrian team principal, who was forced to put his work group in the dock .

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll and the Aston Martin team celebrate after taking the podium in Bahrain Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In Bahrain, Aston Martin confirmed its second strength and Alonso rejoices. Fernando showed up at the start of the 2023 season ‘stretched’ as never before, capitalizing on an intense training program combined with a change in diet.

A physical form that went well with the technical form of his single-seater, neutral in driving, excellent on the tires and very stable and effective in the braking phases. The problem of top speed remains, but it’s a handicap that won’t present itself on all tracks, and then there’s time to run for cover.

“What we saw in Bahrain is not the definitive version of the AMR23 – confirmed Alonso – we have changed 95% of the single-seater, so I imagine there is still a lot to understand and learn about the car. WIN? Well, I think there will be a chance, because when you’re third in the first race of the season you know that the next twenty-two will be just as many possibilities.”

The Aston Martin team cheers Fernando Alonso, third placed Aston Martin AMR23, at the finish line Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin knows that a good start today also represents a plus in terms of the budget cap, the funds can be totally directed towards development, without having to run for cover with correction activities, and in addition the number of hours to be used in the tunnel wind is higher than the teams that have become direct opponents.

Everything is there to do well, and Stroll also fits into this scenario, arriving at the start of the weekend at zero kilometers and with the handicap of having to live with pain in his right wrist. The sixth place finish is a result that is worth gold for Lance and which testifies to the drivability of the single-seater.

Further away from the spotlight is Lawrence Stroll, the one who believed in this project. Having abandoned the idea of ​​the copy-car after the controversies of 2020, the Canadian entrepreneur understood that he could have done well on his own.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, third place, celebrates at Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

There were three key steps: the financial availability to renew the infrastructure, the acquisition campaign that brought professionals of absolute value to the Silverstone headquarters, and the team-spirit, a crucial ingredient for everyone to row on the same side.

A pinch of luck also enters this scenario, the one that intervened in the first lap of the race when the two Aston Martins touched each other when braking for turn 4. It could have been the perfect omelet, instead both Alonso and Stroll continued the race without damage . When the period is good you can also see it from these episodes…