Beware of Aston Martin: the Silverstone team is aware that it has a very competitive single-seater on the streets of the Principality and Fernando Alonso does not hide in identifying the Monaco GP as an opportunity to try to break the hegemony of the Red Bull.

The AMR23 is certainly the single-seater that has shown to be more performing in the slow stretches, so the “green” is to be kept an eye on for the fight for pole position. The technicians directed by Dan Fallows had to debut a package of technical innovations at Imola which will be seen in the Principality.

For the time being the expert eye of George Piola he caught an interesting curiosity concerning the care with which the trend of the flows inside the rear brake baskets is studied. It is the first time that it is possible to appreciate the two rows of flow diverters (five in the outermost line and three in the inner one) with very different shapes and lengths.

In the interspace between the two composite elements, an attempt is made to move a flow of fresh air which prevents the radiation of the heat from the brake system to the tyre, in order to avoid overheating which can take the tires out of the correct operating window.

Aston Martin AMR23, detail of the high load rear wing Photo by: George Piola

Aston Martin has also introduced a maximum load rear wing that combines with the front one that had already been seen during the season: it is easily recognizable by the mobile flap that has maximum incidence and a particularly long chord.