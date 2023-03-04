There will also be free practice, and moreover the first of the season, but Fernando Alonso who ends the day in first position makes the news. That the AM23 is a well-born single-seater was immediately and clearly seen at the end of the pre-season tests, but there was talk of a team capable of aiming for the top of the ‘midfield’, i.e. the group of teams contends the role of “first of the others”, behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Perhaps that will really be the case, prudence leads us to believe that it is already a lot for the Aston Martin project, but we must leave at least a small percentage to the possibility that the growth of the Silverstone team could go further.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, laughs after the best time in FP2 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the FP2 session Alonso probably used a more aggressive mapping of the Mercedes power unit in the qualifying simulation (as Haas also did with Hulkenberg) but the race pace was impressive, even considering the possibility that the team put on ten kilos less than fuel compared to direct opponents.

At the current stage Fernando can hope for something important, and he is the first to be aware of it. “It’s another step in the right direction – he commented – the most pleasant thing, even more than the best time of the day, is that the single-seater feels good, it transmits an excellent feeling. Having said that, we need to keep our feet on the ground and keep working on the set-up, we are still changing a lot to strengthen the team in every area, not just in car performance. It will be a very interesting process, but I think the team is learning every day.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In spite of the day’s leadership in the timesheets, the most impressive aspect of the Aston Martin is the race pace. Alonso’s average time in a thirteen-lap simulation was 1″37″248, 0″028 lower than Verstappen’s long run (15 laps) and 0″443 better than Perez (17 laps).

In view of qualifying it is Fernando himself who pulls the brakes.

“If I don’t take pole? Ah, I won’t be disappointed at all, and to be honest I don’t even think about it, I’m still not clear which position will be within our reach. After testing, we thought we’d be in Q3 with both cars, and the goal remains to capitalize on as many points as possible in these first two races, avoiding making mistakes.”

“When you fight up front the adrenaline is higher, and everything is a little more stressful, we have to grow together as a team, and I expect unfortunately we will make mistakes, maybe I will make mistakes, it’s a completely new team, and we have to stick with feet on the ground. I think it’s only a matter of time, Aston Martin will come to challenge the top teams.”

Alonso’s analysis is precise, but it’s not said that at least in some stages of the season the team can’t aim for the podium. What we have seen so far on the track makes this prediction not very risky, the team seems to have everything to aim for this goal, and in the paddock there are those who are convinced that Fernando could celebrate the ninety-ninth podium of his career in two days, on Sunday evening in Sakhir. ..