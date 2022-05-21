“Even when Formula 1 goes to solar energy, this controversy will always be there, it is part of racing like four wheels and asphalt”. Speaking is a long-experienced engineer, who yesterday evening commented on the ‘affair’ that opened the weekend in Montmelò, namely the remarkable similarity between the ‘revisited’ Aston Martin AMR22 seen in Spain and Red Bull.

It is certainly not the first time that something like this has happened in the Formula 1 paddock, as well as in other championships, but both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have added fuel to the fire, defining it as “not accidental”.

Obviously the goal is to feed suspicion. At first glance the two single-seaters strike a lot for their similarity, proposing parallels on the basic aerodynamic concepts and also in some details.

In this case, however, the FIA ​​anticipated the same controversy by verifying whether or not the drawings that led to the design and construction of the AMR22 were original files owned by the Silverstone team, also checking the dates, a crucial aspect in this affair. . The International Federation has not disclosed the details of the investigation, but has confirmed that Aston Martin’s actions comply with the regulations in force. For the FIA ​​the case is closed.

It is not, however, for Red Bull, which yesterday after the FP2 session returned to the subject through Christian Horner. The team principal pointed the finger pointing to the transfer of personnel that has taken place in the last year from Red Bull to Aston Martin, starting with the head of the aerodynamics department Dan Fallow, who has acquired the role of technical director of the Silverstone team. starting from last April 2nd.

“It is no coincidence that this occurred after some people moved from Red Bull to Aston Martin during the winter and in the first part of this season – commented Horner – at the beginning of the week the FIA ​​asked us some information about our car saying they were testing a car that remarkably resembled the RB18. In general there is a considerable migration of personnel in Formula 1, and obviously what each technician brings with him in terms of knowledge is part of the game, is fair. But it would not be if there was something else in this transfer, namely the passage of the IP, intellectual property “.

The scenario Horner assumes, if confirmed, would be very serious. “As a company we have protection systems on our software – he concluded – but it is also the responsibility of the FIA ​​to monitor everything, because they have access to the systems and we rely heavily on them to ensure that there is no transfer of IP. Sportively speaking, there should be problems for us… unless Aston Martin starts to beat us, but this story could have an impact in the fight in the middle of the table. For our part, we will go ahead to make sure that our IP is not exposed to abuse “.

But one thing is clear: the Silverstone team cannot have copied the Red Bull guidelines after seeing them on the track. The RB18 appeared in its final form during the tests in Bahrain, that is in the second week of March, and it is considered impossible to present a car ‘inspired’ by what was seen in Sakhir ten weeks later.

The volume of changes made to the original project suggests that work began in January at the latest, so well in advance of Red Bull’s first appearance. Obviously, the scenario hypothesized by Horner is of another nature, and brings up the thorny question of what can be considered as an engineer’s know-how (when he decides to change teams) and what is instead the intellectual property of a team.

When Red Bull started the ‘powertrain’ program last year, it drew heavily from the engine department of Mercedes in Brixworth, with a decision to hire. “You buy the experience – commented an engineer – you offer a higher salary in the hope of avoiding mistakes that others have already made, and in the end you gain an advantage in terms of time and budget”.

So far we are in the history of racing, the market for engineers has always existed and will always exist. The important thing for the FIA ​​is to verify that the migration of one or more technicians does not also involve the handing over of projects, or part of them, carried out using funds and structures of another team.

“A tiny USB key is enough”, they commented in the paddock, but the International Federation has the possibility to verify the origins and dates of the files used by each team to study and build their own car. Beyond Horner’s suspicions, the only certain fact is that the FIA, after an inspection carried out at the Aston Martin headquarters in Silverstone, stressed that everything was done in compliance with the regulations. And that, if no other elements arrive, closes the whole thing.