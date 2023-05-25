The news of the day and, probably, of the entire weekend in which the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will be held, is linked to the partnership between Aston Martin Racing and Honda, which will begin in 2026 with the introduction of the new technical regulation.

The union with the team based in Silverstone and the Japanese manufacturer will have to lead both parties to achieve a common goal: the Formula 1 titles. That’s why Aston Martin has decided to join Honda for the future: with Mercedes this ambition it would have been held back because they were both interested in achieving the same goals, but with two different teams.

During the press conference held last night, in which the announcement of the partnership was made, one of the topics dealt with was related to the pilots. First of all, Honda has made it known that it considers the diplomatic incident created by Fernando Alonso in the now distant 2015 to be closed. The Asturian, should he still prove competitive, will also be able to race from 2026 on the “greens”.

Staying on the driver theme, it is clear that the Japanese would like to have a compatriot driving one of the two British single-seaters. Although the top management of Honda have underlined that the choice is completely in the hands of Aston Martin, seeing Yuki Tsunoda with the British team could represent a good spot for Honda and its academy.

“Tsunoda comes from our Academy and is doing well in F1, we are happy about that,” said Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation. “Talking about the future, there are still three years left, it is still early to say what will happen. We hope he can become a candidate, but the choice is up to the team ”.

Koji Watanabe, HRC CEO Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Martin Whitmarsh also intervened in this regard. The current CEO of Aston Martin Technologies Performance opened a window, stating that having a competitive Japanese driver from 2026 could be a very interesting solution for the team and for Honda.

“[Tsunoda] he’s doing well. Though still relatively inexperienced, he is making progress. I’m sure our driver line-up will evolve before 2026. Ultimately, Honda and Aston Martin want to have the two best possible drivers in their cars.”

“We are here to win, as are Honda, so in 2026 we will have to start winning together. We must have great riders. I think he [Tsunoda] must be considered a candidate. I’m sure he would like to drive a Honda powered car. Let’s see how he progresses over the next two years and hopefully we can have serious discussions together.”

Whitmarsh’s words open up various possibilities and question marks. The main one is related to the future of Fernando Alonso: will the Asturian still be competitive in 2026? Will he still want to race in Formula 1? If the answer is no, it will be necessary to understand if at that moment Tsunoda will be considered a first-rate driver, a real first striker for the team’s high ambitions. To this day, it’s easy to understand, he’s not.

Another question mark is instead linked to the future of Lance Stroll. The Canadian is the son of Lawrence, owner of Aston Martin. Today it is difficult to think of a farewell from the 24-year-old, although he is not offering results of depth when compared with the series podiums collected by the phenomenal Fernando Alonso. The family bond has a value that goes beyond performance and results. Thinking that Stroll could leave the team with Lawrence in charge is not a real option.

The third question mark – and it is the one that will be eliminated faster in time order – is related to the future of Yuki Tsunoda. Currently the Japanese is racing for AlphaTauri and is in his third year with the team directed by Franz Tost. Few riders have lasted so many seasons in the Red Bull Racing junior team and even Yuki, at the end of the season, could have reached the end of his adventure with the Faenza team.

Red Bull could play the Daniel Ricciardo card, but also Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa, replacing both Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries. An ongoing situation which, however, will be clarified by the end of the current season. But even with Tsunoda free, it is unlikely that he will be able to make the shortlist of candidates for an Aston Martin. If Mike Krack were forced to probe the market for 2026, he will eventually have to do it to replace Fernando Alonso and, therefore, go in search of a top driver.