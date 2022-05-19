Aston Martin kept their word: in the end they succeeded in a miracle, namely to bring two revised and corrected AMR22s to the pits in Barcelona. The technicians of the Silverstone team are working hard to complete the assembly of the two advanced machines that will make their debut in the Spanish GP.

Aston Martin AMR22, technical detail of the inclined radiators Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As we had anticipated on Motorsport.com, the “verdona” has renounced the double bottom to direct research towards sloping bellies: the image of Giorgio Piola shows us that the arrangement of the radiators has changed and they are now vertical and inclined towards the front, while up to Miami they had a horizontal position and were mounted at the top to facilitate the passage of air from the double bottom.

The solution did not give the result that the technicians expected and already in January the project to change the machine was launched, well before the official launch of the AMR22 which took place in Gaydon on February 9th. Dan Fallows, former Red Bull, and Luca Furbatto, former Alfa Romeo, have set their hands on the car that will have to revive the fortunes of Lawrence Stroll’s team. The Canadian manager did not hesitate for a moment in giving the ok to redo the car that won the first championship points in Imola, repeating itself in Miami, after the updates that had improved the “verdona”.

On the Montmelò track there should be a turning point of the season, even if it is legitimate to grant Aston Martin a couple of races to learn a car that has very little in common with the one that preceded it. With a different configuration of the radiators, in fact, not only has the aerodynamic philosophy changed, but also the weight distribution which has required a re-balancing of the car which should undergo greater agility in transients.

The car while maintaining the same chassis and the Mercedes power unit is oriented towards the technical choices carried out by Red Bull: the DT Fallows comes from Milton Keynes, so it should not be surprising if the bottom and the rear extractor, which have not still seen, they will follow the guidelines dictated by Adrian Newey.

The Aston Martin resets the values ​​shown to date and prepares to climb the slope of the Constructors’ classification where it is in ninth place: the technical staff intends not to liquidate the development with this step B car, given that the team’s plans of Silverstone foresee the introduction of another evolutionary package for Silverstone, before the summer break.