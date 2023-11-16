The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend opens with the news of the sale of part of the Aston Martin team shares to Arctos Partners. The US private investment fund has in fact acquired a minority stake in AMR Holdings GP Limited, the team’s holding company.

Although the exact figures were not disclosed, it was announced that the operation should be completed by the end of 2023, therefore in the next month and a half. According to the Financial Times, this investment would however bring the team’s valuation to around a billion pounds, also given the numerous structures in which the team has invested in recent years. In fact, in addition to the new headquarters inaugurated during this season, the British team has already started plans for the construction of a new simulator and a latest generation wind tunnel, which however should be ready in the next few years. Structures which, combined with the recent hiring of new staff and the agreement with Honda to become an official partner in 2026 at the dawn of the new technical regulations, would like to bring Aston Martin to fight at the top of the category.

Earlier this year, Alpine sold a 24% stake in its F1 team to a group of US investors, including the US company that owns Milan Red Bird as well as well-known footballers and actors on the international stage. The sale took place for a total of around 200 million pounds, bringing the overall valuation of the team to around 800 million.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

British team owner, Lawrence Stroll, said: “I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder in the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team. As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos has in-depth knowledge of the industry and I am thrilled that Aston Martin is joining such a prestigious portfolio.”

“The team has achieved huge success this season, with eight podiums and our highest points tally as a team, but our collective ambition is greater,” the statement read.

“Arctos sees the potential and value of this project to continue building a world-class Formula 1 team. They share our vision for our ultra-luxury brand and are extremely passionate about the sport and its prospects. We are investing in infrastructure, people and process, and this is the perfect time to add strength in depth with Arctos’ operational expertise and strategic experience. Together, we will continue to take this team forward and build an even brighter and more successful future.”

The new team headquarters under construction. It has now been completed and the staff has been moved over the past few months

The future of the Aston Martin F1 team has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, especially regarding the possibility that Lawrence Stroll may decide to completely sell the team purchased in 2018, when it went into administration at a time when it was still called Force India . Taking advantage of the collaboration with Aston Martin, Stroll then linked the two worlds, renaming the team with the name of the glorious English brand starting from the 2021 season. From that moment on, the Canadian entrepreneur continued to invest in the team, creating new infrastructures to guarantee the team all the means to fight at the top of Formula 1.

However, Arctos Partners believes this is the start of a long-term partnership with Stroll. Managing Partner Doc O’Connor said: “We look forward to partnering with Aston Martin and see this opportunity as the start of a long-term partnership with Lawrence and the entire team. This investment is consistent with the strategy of our company, which focuses on supporting leading sports brands in North America and Europe.”

“We will provide extensive resources to enhance outreach and branding [del team]including industry insights from our proprietary quantitative research and data science platform.”