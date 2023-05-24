Aston Martin was missing the last step, i.e. breaking the umbilical cord with Mercedes. To become a top team to all intents and purposes, Lawrence Stroll’s team needed total technical independence, definitively abandoning the role of client team.

The project started some time ago, with the expansion of the Silverstone headquarters and the construction of its own wind tunnel in place of the one currently shared with Mercedes. The final step on this path is the agreement with Honda, which will allow Aston Martin to have an exclusive power unit starting from the 2026 season.

Lawrence Stroll, owner of the Aston Martin F1 team Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

As anticipated by Motorsport.com last April 18, it was Honda who knocked on the door of the British team, finding an ideal scenario. The negotiations were led by the managing director Martin Whitmarsh, a family manager at the top of the Japanese company who had performed the same task when he was at McLaren, and the agreement materialized in a short time.

From 2026 the team will take the name of Aston Martin Honda, the contract between the two parties is aimed exclusively at the Formula 1 program, therefore without any impact on the mutual series production.

“Mercedes has been and is an excellent partner – commented Whitmarsh – they are there to win, but clearly it is also our goal, and in the end, there is a certain incompatibility. The decision to change was born for this reason, it is in the nature of F1. We know that if we want to win among the opponents we have to beat there is also Mercedes and it is realistically difficult to beat a team if you rely on its intellectual property, its structure and its components.

The leap forward that awaits Aston Martin is far-reaching. The team will have to build its own transmission with a complete rear axle, instead of the one it receives today from Mercedes together with the power unit.

“It is a great challenge – commented Martin Whitmarsh – the specifications of the 2026 transmissions have not yet been defined, we hope there will be a simplification compared to the current ones but we are recruiting staff to better prepare ourselves for this need”.

Sponsor Aramco will become an important technical partner of Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Aramco background

Behind the agreement between Aston Martin and Honda there is also an important technical/financial aspect that is still unknown. Aramco has been a sponsor of the team since the start of the 2022 season, but the long-term project is more ambitious.

The current agreement with Mercedes obliges Aston Martin to use fuel and oils from Petronas, and even if there are no references to the team’s cars, it is a scenario that is a bit tight for Aramco.

For Lawrence Stroll, the partnership is of fundamental importance in the medium and long term (in the paddock it is whispered that the Saudi company has an agreement of 70 million per season) and the partnership with Honda will make it possible to offer an all-round agreement from 2026 , averting the possibility that the Saudis could migrate elsewhere.

Aramco will no longer be just a sponsor, but a full-fledged technical partner, given that it will develop its own 100% synthetic e-fuel and all the fluids that will be used by the Honda power unit. It is absolutely not a detail, but one of the most delicate fronts destined to have a very important impact on the performance of the new generation power units.

Also in this case Aston Martin has guaranteed itself an exclusive supplier, and it is a world leader in the sector which for years has already financed studies on a global scale for the development of alternative fuels.