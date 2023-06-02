Aston Martin continues to push the development of the AMR23. After the innovations introduced at Monte Carlo, the Silverstone team intervened with a modification to the front wing which offers an option to the very arched last flap in the central portion with a solution with a wider chord for its entire horizontal extension.

The goal is to increase the local load. The side bulkhead of the front wing has also been slightly revised to improve the out wash effect of the flows that are pushed outside the front wheel.

Aston Martin AMR23, detail of the front wing more loaded

At the front, the angle of the cameras on the sides of the nose has also been changed: Dan Fallows’ technicians would be able to improve the flow of the air downstream in an area where the flow is hit by high pressure.

Aston Martin AMR23, rear wing detail for Barcelona

Work has also been done on the rear wing with a greater exposed surface in the mobile flap support which has a rather conspicuous nolder to increase the vertical load. The “verdona” in the Principality thrilled Fernando Alonso’s fans who flocked to Montmelò in great numbers in the hope that their idol can pigeonhole his 33rd career victory.