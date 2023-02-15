Not just Ferrari and Mercedes. On Wednesday, another team also took to the track to complete the first laps of the season, Aston Martin, which chose the Silverstone track to kick off its season.

Taking advantage of a 100 km filming day, the AMR23 thus made its debut on the English track, only a few hundred meters away from the newly built factory where it was presented last Monday. The two official drivers sat behind the wheel: the first to take to the track was Lance Stroll, while in the afternoon it was Fernando Alonso’s turn, who found a new adventure and renewed stimuli in the colors of the Gaydon brand.

After Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin can thus count on another spearhead in its line-up, another champion who should lead the team in its five-year program to climb the standings to the top. For the moment, however, the focus is on being able to face each other in the upper part of the midfield, thus redeeming a 2022 that is growing, but still stingy with satisfaction.

From a technical point of view, the new single-seater has a construction philosophy that recalls its progenitor, especially with the package that was introduced in the Spanish Grand Prix. A sort of evolution taken to the extreme in many of its concepts, starting with the sloping bellies, which are now characterized by a hollow in the central part which allows the flow to be directed towards the rear.

It is also the first real daughter of the new course conceived by Lawrence Stroll: Dan Fallows has finally had the opportunity to put his hand to the project after his arrival in April 2022, with Luca Furbatto in the engineering direction and Tom McCullough in charge of the performance area.

3/5 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Lance Stroll was the first to take to the track: “Taking the AMR23 out on track for the first time was a special moment and the car felt good. Everything worked as expected and without a hitch, which is the most important thing for getting ready for the next tests in Bahrain. We know there’s always a lot to learn at the beginning of the year, but we started strong this morning and I really enjoyed getting back behind the wheel. There’s nothing better than putting your right foot on [sull’acceleratore] in a brand new Formula One car after a long winter break!”

This was Fernando Alonso’s third outing with Aston Martin colors after those completed last November in the Abu Dhabi tests and the day completed in Jerez for the Pirelli tests at the beginning of February: “It was a beautiful day and I enjoyed driving the AMR23 for the first time. It’s nice to be back feeling the speed of a Formula 1 car after some time away. Today we completed a lot of things because it’s a filming day and we carried out our plan without problems “.

“We just have to wait for next week’s tests, where we will be able to get to know our car better and better understand the situation of the competition after the winter. In Bahrain, we only have a day and a half each to gain confidence, so we have to make the most of the time we have available with the car”.