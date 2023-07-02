The Silverstone stable achieved a double points finish at the Red Bull Ring, with Fernando Alonso finishing sixth and Lance Stroll completing the top 10.

The team initially refused to disclose the reasons for the protest, but the FIA ​​soon confirmed that Aston contested the way the stewards applied the track limit penalties.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team has lodged a protest against the provisional classification,” read a FIA statement.

“The protest claims that some cars have not been penalized for a violation of article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations”.

“The hearing will be held at 18.30. In the meantime, the Stewards, having become aware of the existence of a number of canceled laps (due to exceeding track limits) which have been brought to our attention following receipt of the protest, they asked Race Control to carry out a reconciliation of all canceled laps with the penalties applied”.

“We note that Race Direction dealt with more than 100 laps canceled during the race.”

Spielberg’s race was peppered with track limit infractions, with eight drivers handed five-second penalties for crossing the white lines, mainly at turns 9 and 10.

Alonso finished five seconds behind Norris’ McLaren, while Stroll finished close to Pierre Gasly’s Alpine. If there had been other 5″ penalties, therefore, they could have gained positions.

The race was easily won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who kept the Milton Keynes stable’s winning streak intact across all 2023 races.