Aston Martin wants to control the flexing of the wings after the tightening of controls by the FIA ​​which introduced the technical directive TD018 in Singapore. At Suzuka, a curious aerodynamic shape appeared on the mono-pylon that holds the rear wing of the AMR23: nothing strange because they are simply sensors capable of measuring the flexions of the side bulkheads.

Aston Martin AMR23: here are the sights to measure the flexures of the side bulkhead and the beam wing reinforcements Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the image taken from behind by our Giorgio Piolayou can observe the two adhesive viewfinders colored purple and green positioned inside the side bulkhead which, properly framed, can visualize the movements as the aerodynamic load and speed increase.

In terms of deflections of the aerodynamic elements, the metal reinforcements that have been mounted between the rear deformable structure and the lower beam wing are also included, a sign that certain clearances between the parts are no longer allowed.

In the pits the mechanics have already completed the reconstruction of Lance Stroll’s car who will regularly be in his place in the Japanese GP after missing the Marina Bay race following the scary accident in Q1 from which he escaped under his own power. On one of the two AMR21s I also saw the small “tail wing” that had made a fleeting appearance in Zandvoort.

Aston Martin AMR23: here is the tail wing that will be seen again at Suzuka after the debut at Zandvoort Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The tail wing, in fact, seemed not very resistant to the loads and to the coupling of the car lift which had been specifically modified in Holland. The rear jack has been further revised, but the problems seen in the pit stop tests would have recommended “parking” this micro-wing, so it should not be seen in action even at Suzuka.