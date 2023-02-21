24 hours after the injury that will keep Lance Stroll away from the only 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test, Aston Martin has announced the name of the driver who will be called to replace him: Felipe Drugovich.

The reigning FIA F2 champion will thus take to the track in the first of three days of testing at the wheel of the new AMR23, sharing it with Fernando Alonso.

The Brazilian driver will do the morning session on Thursday 23 February, therefore he will make the new born at Silverstone debut in the Sakhir tests. In the afternoon, however, it will be Fernando Alonso’s turn to conclude the day.

Aston Martin Racing has reserved the right to announce its driver line up for the second and third day of testing. The use of Fernando Alonso is obvious, and he will probably be employed already on Friday morning and also for half a day on the final day.

However, it is easy to think that Drugovich could be used for all three days of testing, considering the commitment of Stoffel Vandoorne in FIA Formula E with the DS team at the E-Prix in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lance Stroll, on the other hand, will continue his rest period after the accident occurred during a bike training while in Spain. The Canadian will rest until the first race weekend, which will see Formula 1 busy again in Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

A great opportunity for Drugovich, that of making his debut in Formula 1 in an important test session and, moreover, at the wheel of a completely new single-seater. He will have to try to do his job, without being too intimidated by the cumbersome presence in the garage of a mastiff like Fernando Alonso and earn the role of third driver.