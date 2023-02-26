After opening the door to a sensational return of Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin has retraced its steps with a clarification related to the possible line-up in view of the Bahrain Grand Prix next week.

At the moment, the Silverstone team does not yet have certain indications on Lance Stroll’s recovery from the wrist operation he underwent after a fracture sustained while training on his bike in Malaga. However, he made it official that if the Canadian does not recover in time for next weekend, it will be reserve Felipe Drugovich who will join Fernando Alonso in Sakhir.

After all, the one made by Mick Krack yesterday almost immediately seemed like a joke, also because the four-time world champion had always given the feeling of being truly convinced of his retirement at the end of last season.

Furthermore, a choice of this type would have practically nullified the work done by Drugovich in this week’s tests. We mustn’t forget, in fact, that the Brazilian was given two half-days precisely to ensure that he was ready in case of need. Otherwise, it would have made much more sense to give an experienced driver like Alonso the whole three days to develop the new car.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Among other things, Krack praised the work done by the reigning Formula 2 champion, also for the contribution given to the development of the new AMR23.

“Felipe did a great job,” said Krack. “I mean, we must not forget that the whole thing here is new for him too. He had never driven a car before. He is a very, very thoughtful and calm person. And his approach is also of this kind. So he is very , very easy to work with him”.

“I’m always surprised how he manages to stay so calm, also because he’s Brazilian! He did a great job, he jumped the ball the first day and did everything we asked of him perfectly.”

“And Saturday was flawless too: I think if you looked there wasn’t a single wheel lockup, there wasn’t a missed string or anything like that. So we’re very happy with what he did,” he concluded. .

So now we’ll just have to wait to see if Stroll will be able to recover in time for Friday or not. Otherwise we are sure that Drugovich will have his chance.

